One Las Vegas sells last penthouse for $1.3M

One Las Vegas, the 20-story twin-tower condominium community on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard, has announced the closing of its last penthouse for nearly $1.3 million, leaving fewer than five condominium homes remaining for purchase.

The penthouse, No. 2022, which sold for nearly $455 per square foot, reflects the desirability and demand for luxe living in Las Vegas.

According to Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, whose company owns One Las Vegas and Juhl in downtown Las Vegas, all of One Las Vegas’ remaining residences are move-in ready with gorgeous finishes, open floor plans, chef’s kitchens, oversize private terraces and deluxe bedrooms and baths that are “magazine-perfect.”

The remaining condos are three-bedroom homes, ranging from 2,458 square feet to 2,857 square feet, all with access to One Las Vegas’ plentiful resort amenities, and priced from the low $600,000s.

“The convergence of low interest rates, a strong and stable Las Vegas real estate market and relative affordable pricing for luxury condos, means buyers who purchase condos now may find themselves in a particularly strong position in the future,” Vaknin said.

One Las Vegas’ open floor plans feature wide expanses of glass, 10-foot soaring ceilings, oversize private balconies, gourmet kitchens and large en suite primary bedrooms. Some residences include en suite guest rooms and dens. Upgraded finishes and details throughout include hardwood and porcelain floors, granite and quartz countertops and smart appliances.

Known for its coveted South Las Vegas Boulevard address, luxury living, spaciousness and spectacular views of the surrounding mountains and the Strip, One Las Vegas’ glistening twin towers are within minutes of the Strip and Town Center, offering shopping, dining and entertainment. One Las Vegas is centrally located for easy access to Las Vegas’ pro sporting events, including Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. For the ultimate in convenience, One Las Vegas is close to Interstate 15, the 215 Beltway and just minutes from McCarran International Airport.

One Las Vegas residents experience a life full of unparalleled luxury amenities, including 24-hour full-service concierge and on-site dry cleaning, a two-story state-of-the-art fitness center, resort pool and spa, tennis court, movie theater, massage rooms, dog parks, sports lounge, barbecue grills and summer kitchens, guard-gated security and parking garage with electric car charging stations.

One Las Vegas appeals to a cross section of discerning buyers, including those who are relocating to Las Vegas to escape higher-priced areas like California and New York.

“We’re also witnessing, among all age groups, buyers who are opting to trade the upkeep of single-family homes for maintenance-free condo living and those who are purchasing second homes that serve as safe environments for vacationing,” Vaknin said.

One Las Vegas is Fannie Mae-, Federal Housing Administration- and Veterans Affairs-approved, giving buyers a plethora of financing options. One Las Vegas is at 8255 Las Vegas Blvd. South. To make an appointment or for more information, call 702-405-9020 or email the condominium specialist Traci Martin at Traci@theonelv.com.