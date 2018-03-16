Onyx Point to open in Summerlin

Onyx Point by Richmond American Homes is now selling in The Cliffs village of Summerlin. Featuring luxury, all single-story, ranch-style homes, Onyx Point is a gated neighborhood with spacious and open-style floor plans ranging from 3,370 to 4,010 square feet and priced from the mid-$600,000s.

Onyx Point by Richmond American Homes is now selling in The Cliffs village of Summerlin. Featuring luxury, all single-story, ranch-style homes, Onyx Point is a gated neighborhood with spacious and open-style floor plans ranging from 3,370 to 4,010 square feet and priced from the mid-$600,000s. All homes offer three-car garages and from three to five bedrooms and up to 4¼ baths, depending on floor plan. A variety of popular options include spa baths, professional kitchens and guest suites. Three models are built and showcasing the neighborhood.

The community’s southernmost village, The Cliffs is named for the picturesque cliffs and ridgeline that form its spectacular backdrop. Offering exquisite views of the valley, the Strip and the Spring Mountains, The Cliffs is now taking shape on the area’s elevated and terraced landscape that maximizes its topography. Architecture throughout The Cliffs embodies a rugged desert contemporary style in keeping with its surroundings, creating a stunning and consistent design aesthetic for which the village is known.

The Cliffs village will eventually be home to 11 neighborhoods encompassing more than 1,700 homes. Village amenities include Faiss Community Park, Wet ‘n’ Wild water park and Aquatic Springs Indoor Pool built by The Howard Hughes Corp. and deeded to Clark County to maintain and operate as a public facility. Schools in the village include Bishop Gorman High School, Faiss Middle School and Shelley Berkley Elementary School, which opened in August 2017. Future trails and a Summerlin village park are in the planning stages.

A Cliffs village address comes standard with all that Summerlin offers, including parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers; pools; events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; and more than two dozen public and private schools. Nearby Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining and entertainment; Red Rock Resort; City National Arena — practice facility and home of the Vegas Golden Knights; and coming soon, Las Vegas Ballpark, a AAA baseball stadium and future home of the Las Vegas 51s.

The Cliffs is near the 215 Beltway for easy access to all points in the valley, including McCarran International Airport, the Strip and Downtown Summerlin, which is just minutes away.

