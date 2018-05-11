Pardee adds to its Skye Canyon collection

Pardee Homes is adding to its new home collection in Skye Canyon, a master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas with the June 2 opening of Onyx, featuring modern, spacious two-story homes with up to six bedrooms and five baths.

Shown is an artist’s rendering of Onyx Plan Two in the Desert Contemporary elevation. Pardee Homes will open Onyx at Skye Canyon on June 2. (Pardee Home)

Visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-930-8237 to join the interest list or receive information on available homes.

“Pardee Homes is excited to open Onyx in the well-designed and imagined Skye Canyon master-planned community in the valley’s far northwest and introduce three spacious plans designed for modern, active families,” said Division President Klif Andrews.

Homes at Onyx range from 3,186 square feet to 3,386 square feet. Prices start at approximately $447,000.

Onyx Plan One measures 3,186 square feet with five bedrooms, 4½ baths, den, loft and three-car tandem garage. Plan Two measures 3,329 square feet with up to five bedrooms and four baths; while Onyx Plan Three measures 3,386 square feet with five bedrooms, 4½ baths and three-car tandem garage.

Onyx joins Pardee Homes’ Cobalt neighborhood in Skye Canyon. Cobalt’s four innovative floor plans offer up to five bedrooms and four baths and flexible options including lofts, guest suites and spa showers. Homes at the gated neighborhood range from 2,326 square feet to 3,143 square feet and include Pardee’s LivingSmart energy-saving features and options. Prices start approximately from $369,000.

Skye Canyon is a 1,700-acre master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas at the corner of U.S. Highway 95 and Skye Canyon Park Drive. Amenities include Skye Center, a contemporary rustic community center and Skye Fitness, a state-of-the-art fitness facility.

To reach Onyx and Cobalt from U.S. 95 North, take the Skye Canyon Park Drive exit and turn left, head west on West Skye Canyon Park Drive, then turn left on Skye Park Drive and left on Eagle Canyon Avenue.

New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new-home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 65 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.