Pardee builds on its North Las Vegas legacy

Pictured is the Plan Two model home at Indigo, one of three new neighborhoods by Pardee Homes in North Las Vegas. (Pardee Homes)

Over the three-decade span of its master-planned Eldorado community, Pardee Homes established itself as legacy builder in North Las Vegas. And, their legacy continues with three new, innovative, modern neighborhoods.

Indigo, off of Revere Street and Dorrell Lane, is a collection of four plans that are priced from the low $300,000s and range from 2,014 square feet to 2,642 square feet.

Plans offer up to five bedrooms and three baths as well as the builder’s LivingSmart energy-saving features and options.

Also off Dorrell Lane and just west of Indigo is The Villages at Tule Springs, where Pardee offers Larimar and Blackstone and their combined seven model homes in one location.

Larimar features three large two-story floor plans ranging from 2,619 square feet to 3,119 square feet with up to five bedrooms and 3½ baths. Homes start in price from the high $300,000s.

Blackstone features four spacious floor plans ranging from 2,571 square feet to 3,892 square feet with up to five bedrooms and 4½ baths. Homes start in price from the low $400,000s.

“Pardee Homes built thousands of homes in our Eldorado master-planned community since the late 1980s,” said Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews. “With new home construction in Eldorado now complete, we’ve transitioning just north of Eldorado and are offering our modern designs at three distinct neighborhoods.”

A limited number of move-in-ready homes are available at Indigo, Larimar and Blackstone. Visit www.pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684. New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday.

To reach Indigo, take the 215/Bruce Woodbury Beltway to Revere Street. Exit Revere Street South, turn left on Dorrell Lane and follow the sign to the New Home Gallery and model homes. To reach Larimar and Blackstone, follow the same directions but turn right instead on Dorrell Lane and head west to the New Home Gallery and model homes.

Pardee Homes’ Make Your Move to Modern Sales event showcases move-in-ready and under-construction modern designs at the builder’s 13 neighborhoods valley wide. These select homes also include special incentives, such as a closing cost credit and bonus design studio credit, as well as the opportunity to lock in an interest rate.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities. Established in 1921, Pardee was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 65 years and has earned scores of design honors, including most recently 2018 Nationals Silver awards and 2017 Nationals Gold awards by the NAHB National Sales and Marketing Council; 2018 and 2017 Gold Nugget awards by PCBC; and eight 2018 Silver Nugget Awards by the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association. It was also awarded a 2018 Eliant Homebuyer Choice Award. Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit www.PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas .