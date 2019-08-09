Pardee celebrates grand opening of Cirrus in southwest valley

Pardee Homes is celebrating the grand opening today (Aug. 10) of Cirrus in southwest Las Vegas off South Jones Boulevard, south of Cactus Avenue.

Three model homes debut Aug. 10 at the grand opening of Cirrus by Pardee Homes, off Jones Boulevard, south of Cactus Avenue in the southwest valley. (Pardee Homes)

Pardee Homes is celebrating the grand opening Saturday of Cirrus in southwest Las Vegas off South Jones Boulevard, south of Cactus Avenue.

Cirrus features four modern, two-story floor plans from 2,014 square feet to 2,666 square feet with stylish exteriors including Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Nevada Living, per plan. Prices start approximately in the $350,000s.

Grand opening events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and include cool treats, Sprinkles cupcakes and additional refreshments while supplies last. For more information, visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-604-9684.

“We’re excited to bring our brand and style to southwest Las Vegas in a great location that’s south of Blue Diamond Road and west of Interstate 15,” Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews said. “And we’re opening with a limited number of move-in-ready homes for those who are ready to move now.”

Cirrus Plan One measures 2,014 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garage. An optional loft is available instead of a third bedroom.

A move-in-ready Plan 1-A at homesite No. 17 is priced approximately from $396,665 and includes front gate and courtyard, Alumawood patio cover, upgraded flooring, Lenox Thermofoil white kitchen cabinets and black-and-white granite countertops.

Plan Two measures 2,340 square feet with up to four bedrooms and three baths, lounge, dining room, game room and two-car garage.

Cirrus Plan Three measures 2,424 square feet with up to four bedrooms and three baths and two-car garage while Plan Four measures 2,666 square feet with up to five bedrooms and four baths, great room, dining room and two-car garage.

A move-in-ready Plan Three at corner homesite No. 7 is priced from $429,919 and includes three bedrooms, three baths, loft, front gate and courtyard, Alumawood patio cover, Lenox Thermofoil white kitchen cabinets and quartz countertops.

A move-in-ready Cirrus Plan Four at homesite No. 8 has four bedrooms, three baths, loft, two-car garage, Alumawood patio cover and Caesarstone countertops. It is priced from $411,315.

Homes at Cirrus feature Pardee’s award-winning LivingSmart program, which offers more than 30 included and optional features that boost energy efficiency, save water, improve indoor air quality and encourage conservation with the use of recycled and sustainable resources.

New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 6 p.m. Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers.

Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the past 67 years. Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit www.PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.