Pardee debuts new Design Studio

Pardee Homes Design Studio Director Diane Salas, who started her design consulting career in a three-car model home garage 21 years ago, is now greeting Pardee homebuyers in a beautiful new 6,100-square-foot studio at 5905 S. Decatur Ave.

“Pardee Homes is about providing a premium homebuying experience, and our Design Studio is an important part of that experience,” Salas said. “Our Design Studio displays many of our included feature products as well as investment products for every home shopper and every product type, across multiple categories and price points. We differentiate ourselves from other builders by offering personalization opportunities.”

“Staying current with market trends and colors is vital in bringing our customers the best products to choose from,” Salas said. “What is really wonderful about this studio is that for the first time in Pardee Las Vegas history, we now provide flooring for our customers. One-stop shopping with flooring in-house is making the process smart, organized and more efficient.”

New Pardee homebuyers Erika Thompson and James Hayes described their Design Studio experience as “wonderful,” according to Erika Thompson. “There are so many options that we knew we were not going to get a cookie-cutter home. It’s a home that only we will have. We absolutely adore our new home in the Onyx neighborhood in Skye Canyon.”

“Another thing we really loved about the Design Studio is that the design team is super informative, but not overbearing,” she said. “We were guided to make our own decisions and felt confident with the advice from our design consultant.”

Salas, an award-winner as one of the top design consultants in the nation, describes herself and her staff as “very passionate about what we do.”

“Our designers are experts at addressing attainability and providing our customers with inspirational design ideas to meet every budget,” she said. “Our goal is to provide an exceptional experience and assist our customers in a visual way displaying the newest products from cabinetry to flooring and everything in between. We encourage buyers to come in with their Pinterest lists, pictures, fabrics — anything they want to integrate into their new Pardee homes.”

“Our buyers love the vast array of cabinet styles we offer to include flat panel or Shaker style,” she said. “Many new homebuyers are choosing not to have upper cabinets in favor of floating shelves that are featured in many Pardee modern models.”

Pardee’s flooring options range from tile to engineered wood and luxury vinyl plank, and today’s countertops are offered in both granite and quartz styles and colors.

The new design studio will also have a home theater that demonstrates the popular entertainment experience, complete with lighting, sound and projection, according to Salas.

Salas looks forward to the giant KBIS (Kitchen Bath International Show) every year in Las Vegas to get sneak peeks at what’s coming in home design elements. “We are always in a refresh state, by bringing in new products and constantly reviewing our included features.”

“Pardee has always been a premium brand,” Salas said. “This new design studio really speaks to that.”

The Pardee Homes Design Studio is an exclusive service for new Pardee homebuyers. For information about Pardee neighborhoods throughout the Las Vegas Valley, visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers.

Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 67 years. Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.

For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.