55°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Pardee debuts new Design Studio

Provided Content
December 6, 2019 - 4:30 pm
 

Pardee Homes Design Studio Director Diane Salas, who started her design consulting career in a three-car model home garage 21 years ago, is now greeting Pardee homebuyers in a beautiful new 6,100-square-foot studio at 5905 S. Decatur Ave.

“Pardee Homes is about providing a premium homebuying experience, and our Design Studio is an important part of that experience,” Salas said. “Our Design Studio displays many of our included feature products as well as investment products for every home shopper and every product type, across multiple categories and price points. We differentiate ourselves from other builders by offering personalization opportunities.”

“Staying current with market trends and colors is vital in bringing our customers the best products to choose from,” Salas said. “What is really wonderful about this studio is that for the first time in Pardee Las Vegas history, we now provide flooring for our customers. One-stop shopping with flooring in-house is making the process smart, organized and more efficient.”

New Pardee homebuyers Erika Thompson and James Hayes described their Design Studio experience as “wonderful,” according to Erika Thompson. “There are so many options that we knew we were not going to get a cookie-cutter home. It’s a home that only we will have. We absolutely adore our new home in the Onyx neighborhood in Skye Canyon.”

“Another thing we really loved about the Design Studio is that the design team is super informative, but not overbearing,” she said. “We were guided to make our own decisions and felt confident with the advice from our design consultant.”

Salas, an award-winner as one of the top design consultants in the nation, describes herself and her staff as “very passionate about what we do.”

“Our designers are experts at addressing attainability and providing our customers with inspirational design ideas to meet every budget,” she said. “Our goal is to provide an exceptional experience and assist our customers in a visual way displaying the newest products from cabinetry to flooring and everything in between. We encourage buyers to come in with their Pinterest lists, pictures, fabrics — anything they want to integrate into their new Pardee homes.”

“Our buyers love the vast array of cabinet styles we offer to include flat panel or Shaker style,” she said. “Many new homebuyers are choosing not to have upper cabinets in favor of floating shelves that are featured in many Pardee modern models.”

Pardee’s flooring options range from tile to engineered wood and luxury vinyl plank, and today’s countertops are offered in both granite and quartz styles and colors.

The new design studio will also have a home theater that demonstrates the popular entertainment experience, complete with lighting, sound and projection, according to Salas.

Salas looks forward to the giant KBIS (Kitchen Bath International Show) every year in Las Vegas to get sneak peeks at what’s coming in home design elements. “We are always in a refresh state, by bringing in new products and constantly reviewing our included features.”

“Pardee has always been a premium brand,” Salas said. “This new design studio really speaks to that.”

The Pardee Homes Design Studio is an exclusive service for new Pardee homebuyers. For information about Pardee neighborhoods throughout the Las Vegas Valley, visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers.

Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 67 years. Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.

For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More than two dozen new homes in Summerlin are available for immediate or near move-in, just in ...
Summerlin offers new homes for immediate move-in
Provided Content

Summerlin offers nearly 160 floor plans in 34 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $200,000s to more than $1 million. And for those looking for quick occupancy, there are more than two dozen new homes available for immediate or near move-in, just in time for the new year.

The Bedford town home offers a first-level master suite with two upstairs bedrooms and a great ...
Beazer showcases Cliffs at Dover town homes
Provided Content

This holiday season, give yourself the gift that will last a lifetime — a new home at Cliffs at Dover. Beazer Homes is showcasing a collection of two-story attached town homes at its Cliffs at Dover community.

Home prices flat for two months; up from last year
Home prices flat for two months; up from last year
Provided Content

A recent report by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors shows home prices in Southern Nevada stayed the same from October to November but are still up from one year ago.

The first live-work space is now available for purchase at Juhl, the iconic 344–residence, lo ...
Juhl features live-work condominium
Provided Content

Juhl, the iconic 344-residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas, announces the release of its coveted live-work spaces at The Promenade at Juhl.

Summerlin holds annual toy drive
Provided Content

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Summerlin, is once again participating in a special toy drive to brighten the holidays for children in Southern Nevada. According to Tom Warden, senior vice president of Community and Government Relations for Summerlin, the community is accepting new, unwrapped toys at Downtown Summerlin for the “Joys of Christmas,” the sixth annual toy drive organized by Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly for the children of the Department of Family Services who are currently in foster care.

As part of its new promotion, “A New Home for the Holiday," Summit Homes offers four residen ...
Summit offers a new home for the holidays
Provided Content

Summit Homes of Nevada gleefully presents its new promotion called “A New Home for the Holidays.” It offers four unique residences in three of the builder’s different boutique Las Vegas communities: Bermuda Ridge, Centennial Crossing and Riley Circle.

Pardee Homes is offering two Axis model homes for sale. The ultra-modern Frame model home inclu ...
Pardee showcases luxury Axis home models in Henderson
Provided Content

Pardee Homes is offering the ultimate in elevated living with the sale of two stunning model homes — Frame and Sky X — in the upscale Axis neighborhood on a terraced hillside in Henderson. Both include swimming pools and spectacular views of the Las Vegas Valley.

The Griffin town home offers dual master suites. (Mark Skalny Beazer Homes)
Beazer town homes start at $156,990
Provided Content

Beazer Homes is showcasing a beautiful collection of two-story attached town homes at its Cliffs at Dover community. Cliffs at Dover provides a unique combination of well-appointed features, resort-style amenities and affordability.

Leashed, four-legged friends are encouraged to enjoy the fenced-off Doggie Zone, hosted by Cade ...
Cadence to host-five year anniversary Dec. 14
Provided Content

It has been five years since Cadence, Henderson’s newest master-planned community, turned on the lights with its “Lights On” event. Cadence is now home to more than 1,650 families, offers a choice of three schools and welcomed the Cadence Animal Hospital to the community.