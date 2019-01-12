Pardee event highlights new home designs

Pardee Homes’ Make Your Move to Modern sales event showcases move-in-ready and under-construction modern designs at the builder’s 13 neighborhoods valleywide. These select homes also include special incentives such as a closing cost credit and bonus design studio credit as well as the opportunity to lock in an interest rate.

Larimar by Pardee Homes is one of several modern design neighborhoods offered by the longtime valley homebuilder. (Pardee Homes)

For more information on available homes and program details, visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684. New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

“If buying a new home is a goal for the new year, we have modern designs available in Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas with prices starting from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million,” said Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews.

Pardee Homes’ Luma, off Patrick Lane east of Fort Apache Road in southwest Las Vegas, features all-single story modern new home designs priced from the low $500,000s.

A move-in-ready Luma Plan Two at homesite No. 45 measures 2,718 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, three-car garage and den/office. The open concept floor plan includes a great room with stacking glass doors and many designer options. It is priced approximately from $535,850.

Pardee’s newly opened Corterra neighborhood is near Horizon Ridge Parkway just east of Valle Verde Road in Henderson and features modern two-story designs that are priced from the high $400,000s.

A move-in-ready Corterra Plan One at homesite No. 8 measures 2,650 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, two-car garage and loft with upgraded design and technology features. It is priced approximately from $511,575.

Also, in Henderson, Pivot by Pardee Homes is off of Green Valley Parkway and Carnegie Street and features new homes priced from low $400,000s. A move-in-ready Pivot Plan One at homesite No. 38 measures 2,092 square feet with three bedrooms, three baths, two-car garage and is priced from $422,575.

In The Villages at Tule Springs in North Las Vegas, Pardee Homes’ Larimar and Blackstone neighborhoods showcase modern one- and two-story floor plans from the high $300,000 and low $400,000s.

A move-in-ready Larimar Plan 3-CR at homesite No. 90 measures 3,119 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, three-car garage, den/office, bonus room, loft and updated countertops, cabinets and appliances. It is priced approximately from $455,985.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 65 years. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit www.PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.