Pardee features Cobalt at Skye Canyon

Pardee Homes offers modern, two-story homes at its new Cobalt neighborhood at Skye Canyon.

Pardee Homes’ Cobalt is in the northwest Las Vegas master-planned community of Skye Canyon and features new homes priced from the $460,000s. Shown is the Plan Three model home. (Pardee)

Pardee Homes offers modern, two-story homes at its new Cobalt neighborhood at Skye Canyon.

Cobalt features four innovative new floor plans that range from 2,326 square feet to 3,143 square feet and start in price from the $360,000s.

Elevations at the gated neighborhood include Modern Farmhouse, Contemporary Spanish and Nevada Living.

A Cobalt Plan 1-A at home site No. 80 is under construction with projected January/February 2018 completion.

The home measures 2,327 square feet with three bedrooms, den/office, 2½ baths, two-car garage, upgraded interior paint and kitchen cabinets, glider door, home theater prewiring, home network package and buyer’s selection of flooring. The home is priced from $389,525.

Anticipated for a March/April 2018 completion is a Cobalt Plan 2-B at home site No. 81.

The three-bedrooms, 2½ bath home measures 2,583 square feet with two-car garage, den/office, loft and buyer’s selection of kitchen countertops and flooring. The home is priced from $405,850.

A Cobalt Plan 3-C at homesite No. 166 measures 2,728 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, den/office, loft and two-car garage.

Priced from $429,275, the home has upgraded kitchen countertops and cabinets, downstairs master bedroom, buyer’s selection of flooring and anticipated January/February 2018 completion.

For more information, visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-604-3332.

Skye Canyon is already home to Pardee’s Keystone neighborhood, a collection of single- and two-story floor plans that range from 2,520 to 3,868 square feet with up to five bedrooms and up to 4½ baths and outdoor rooms. Home prices start from $450,000s.

To reach Cobalt from U.S. 95 north, take the Skye Canyon Park Drive exit and turn left, heading west on W. Skye Canyon Park Drive. Turn left on Skye Park Drive and left on Eagle Canyon Avenue and follow to the models.

New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 5 p.m. on Monday.