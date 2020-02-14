68°F
Pardee features Terra Luna in Summerlin

February 14, 2020
 

An award-winning Plan Two home is available for move-in now at Terra Luna by Pardee Homes in The Cliffs Village in Summerlin. The highly upgraded home features an outdoor covered courtyard for indoor/outdoor entertaining and a backyard overlooking the neighborhood park.

“The Plan Two’s outdoor lounge is a Las Vegas entertainer’s dream,” said Pardee Division President Klif Andrews. “That’s just one reason why this plan took home the Best Design &Architecture Silver Nugget award in its category in 2019.”

Offering a fresh, modern take on family living, Terra Luna’s bold architecture is enhanced by the stunning backdrop of The Cliffs Village in South Summerlin.

With approximately 2,985 square feet of living space, the two-story home features three bedrooms, 2½ baths, loft and three-car tandem garage. Designer upgrades include floating stairs, stacking glass sliding doors at the great room, quartz kitchen countertops, maple-white kitchen cabinets, upgraded flooring throughout and pre-wired Home Network and Surround Sound systems. The home is priced at approximately $684,540.

Named Community of the Year 2019 in the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association’s Silver Nugget Awards competition, Terra Luna features modern floor plans that range from approximately 2,463 square feet to 3,279 square feet. Five one- and two-story designs at the gated community showcase midcentury modern elevations, including Nevada Modern, Fold and Pitch, per plan. Homes are priced from approximately $568,500.

For more information on available homesites, visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-710-4812. New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Terra Luna is just south of West Maule Avenue and South Grand Canyon Drive near Shelley Berkley Elementary School.

To reach Terra Luna from the 215 Beltway west, exit at Durango Drive/Sunset Road. Stay on the access road and then turn left onto Sunset. Travel west on Sunset approximately two miles, turning left on South Hualapai Way. Follow Hualapai as it curves east and turns into Maule Avenue. Take the first right onto Trail Ridge Drive at the roundabout. Turn left on Copper Edge Road and follow the signs to the model homes.

Terra Luna is one of 14 valleywide neighborhoods taking part in the Pardee Homes Destination Modern Sales Event that features move-in-ready homes and under-construction modern designs. Special incentives vary by neighborhood. Contact a new home specialist at 702-749-4829 or visit PardeeModern.com.

Summerlin is a 22,500-acre master-planned community spanning the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley. The community offers more amenities than any other in Southern Nevada, including nearly 250 parks, 150-plus miles of trails, 10 golf courses, 27 top-ranked public and private schools and Downtown Summerlin, offering fashion, dining and entertainment.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 67 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.

Beazer Homes will showcase its beautiful and growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its popular Burson planned communities this weekend on Feb. 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pahrump. Burson Ranch and Burson Ranch Enclave deliver unbeatable value in a uniquely serene setting just 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

The village of Stonebridge in the master-planned community of Summerlin is a hotbed of new home activity. With nine neighborhoods actively selling nearly 50 unique floor plans, it’s no wonder homebuyers are flocking there in droves to check out one of the most beautiful and scenic areas of the community.

Refreshments and prizes are in store as Skye Canyon unveils three new models at the First Look: Hawthorne by Lennar Grand Opening Event on Feb. 22 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The spacious single- and two-story floor plans range from 2,051 square feet to 3,499 square feet, with prices starting in the $400,000s.

The local housing market kicked off the new decade with home prices and sales increasing from the same time last year, but giving back gains made in December. So says a report released Thursday by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.

Inspirada, a Henderson master-planned community, has partnered with the city to sponsor the sixth annual Munchies 4 the Military, a donation drive founded by the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation.

The nation’s leading builder of age-qualified communities, Del Webb, will celebrate on Saturday the grand opening of its first Del Webb community in Southern Nevada in 10 years. On Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the public is invited to visit Del Webb Lake Las Vegas’ new community, tour its new model home park and enjoy refreshments.

Krista Baker, a dancer with Nevada Ballet Theatre and longtime resident of the master-planned community of Summerlin, is preparing to unveil her new choreographic work, “The Current,” during NBT’s upcoming performance at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, Feb. 22-23.

Beazer Homes will showcase its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson planned communities on Feb. 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pahrump. Burson Ranch and Burson Ranch Enclave deliver unbeatable value in a uniquely serene setting just 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

During February, Trilogy, the Shea Homes resort lifestyle brand with communities across the country, is offering incentives on select quick move-in designer homes, up to $60,000, the biggest incentive at Trilogy in Summerlin yet. Join the Designer Home Progressive Showcase Feb. 15 from 1-3 p.m. to tour the quick move-in homes available now.