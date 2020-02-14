Pardee features Terra Luna in Summerlin

An award-winning Plan Two home is available for move-in now at Terra Luna by Pardee Homes in The Cliffs Village in Summerlin. The highly upgraded home features an outdoor covered courtyard for indoor/outdoor entertaining and a backyard overlooking the neighborhood park.

“The Plan Two’s outdoor lounge is a Las Vegas entertainer’s dream,” said Pardee Division President Klif Andrews. “That’s just one reason why this plan took home the Best Design &Architecture Silver Nugget award in its category in 2019.”

Offering a fresh, modern take on family living, Terra Luna’s bold architecture is enhanced by the stunning backdrop of The Cliffs Village in South Summerlin.

With approximately 2,985 square feet of living space, the two-story home features three bedrooms, 2½ baths, loft and three-car tandem garage. Designer upgrades include floating stairs, stacking glass sliding doors at the great room, quartz kitchen countertops, maple-white kitchen cabinets, upgraded flooring throughout and pre-wired Home Network and Surround Sound systems. The home is priced at approximately $684,540.

Named Community of the Year 2019 in the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association’s Silver Nugget Awards competition, Terra Luna features modern floor plans that range from approximately 2,463 square feet to 3,279 square feet. Five one- and two-story designs at the gated community showcase midcentury modern elevations, including Nevada Modern, Fold and Pitch, per plan. Homes are priced from approximately $568,500.

For more information on available homesites, visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-710-4812. New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Terra Luna is just south of West Maule Avenue and South Grand Canyon Drive near Shelley Berkley Elementary School.

To reach Terra Luna from the 215 Beltway west, exit at Durango Drive/Sunset Road. Stay on the access road and then turn left onto Sunset. Travel west on Sunset approximately two miles, turning left on South Hualapai Way. Follow Hualapai as it curves east and turns into Maule Avenue. Take the first right onto Trail Ridge Drive at the roundabout. Turn left on Copper Edge Road and follow the signs to the model homes.

Terra Luna is one of 14 valleywide neighborhoods taking part in the Pardee Homes Destination Modern Sales Event that features move-in-ready homes and under-construction modern designs. Special incentives vary by neighborhood. Contact a new home specialist at 702-749-4829 or visit PardeeModern.com.

Summerlin is a 22,500-acre master-planned community spanning the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley. The community offers more amenities than any other in Southern Nevada, including nearly 250 parks, 150-plus miles of trails, 10 golf courses, 27 top-ranked public and private schools and Downtown Summerlin, offering fashion, dining and entertainment.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 67 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.