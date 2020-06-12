Pardee gets top rating from homebuyers

The Southern Nevada Division of Pardee Homes continues to receive high scores for excellence in customer service from homebuyers surveyed by a national consumer research company focusing on customer satisfaction, according to Division President Klif Andrews.

Homeowners Krutika and Mayur Shah give high marks to Pardee Homes in a customer satisfaction survey following their purchase of a new Pardee Home. (Pardee Homes)

The Southern Nevada Division of Pardee Homes continues to receive high scores for excellence in customer service from homebuyers surveyed by a national consumer research company focusing on customer satisfaction, according to Division President Klif Andrews.

“Customer satisfaction is Pardee’s top priority,” Andrews said. “As a result, our team continues to be recognized for exceeding the expectations of our homebuyers.”

Eliant, a consumer research company catering exclusively to the new home industry, interviewed homebuyers like Krutika and Mayur Shah, who have lived in their new Pardee home for more than a year and, “would definitely” recommend Pardee based on their customer service experience, as well as the new modern home design.

“We wanted a more modern look and found that Pardee Homes had the best design and architecture at a price point we liked,” Mayur Shah said. “The sales team made a very good first impression, spending as much time as needed to answer all our questions.”

Krutika Shah agreed. “We had nothing but positive experiences from the superintendent who would send us pictures of our home while we were still in Dallas to the excellent customer service representatives who would respond immediately to even small, minor issues.”

Division Director of Customer Services Jim Rampa said he is proud of his team that includes 13 customer care representatives and three field managers.

Team member Grant Harworth has received scores as high as 100 percent, based on testimonials from homebuyers like Sean Okumara, who said, “Grant takes his time to explain every feature our house had to offer. … He ensured us that we could contact him at any time if we had any questions. We have, and he has been available and attentive to our needs.”

“It’s all a team effort,” said Rampa, who has been with Pardee for 17 years. “We like to stay in contact with our homeowners and keep them happy.”

Pardee Homes covers the Las Vegas Valley with 17 new-home neighborhoods priced from the high $300,000s to the high $700,000s.

For safely social drop-in hours and private model tour appointment information, contact a Pardee new homes specialist to assist with your new home search at 702-329-6191 or visit pardeehomes.com.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers.

Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 67 years. Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit www.PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.