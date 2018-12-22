Pardee gives back to community

Over its 66-year history in Southern Nevada, Pardee Homes has maintained a commitment to building new homes and communities. In 2018, that commitment was highlighted by charitable projects that directly impact Southern Nevadans.

Pardee Homes President Klif Andrews, left, Director of Land Development Jim Jordano and Vice President of Land Development Jim Rizzi participated in Arbor Day events at Henderson’s Morrell Park. (Pardee Homes)

In celebration of Arbor Day in April, a 24-inch Red Push pistache tree was planted in the center of Henderson’s Morrell Park. The tree was the 65th planted in the past year as part of a special initiative between Pardee Homes and the city of Henderson Public Works, Parks &Recreation Division. Pardee donated 65 trees in celebration of its 65th year building new homes in Southern Nevada. From Earth Day 2017 through Arbor Day 2018, Pardee’s “anniversary” trees were planted in parks in the master-planned Inspirada community in Henderson, including several in Aventura Park.

“Parks and trails are important lifestyle amenities,” said Pardee Homes President Klif Andrews. “Over our six decades in Southern Nevada, Pardee Homes has helped build parks valleywide, including Capriola, Potenza and Aventura Parks all located in Inspirada in Henderson. We are proud to mark our milestone anniversary by continuing to do what we’ve been doing for a long time — building award-winning greener homes and sustainable communities.”

More than a builder of homes, Pardee is a builder of communities, according to Andrews.

“Since 1952, Pardee has kept its commitment to create communities where housing works in concert with other critical elements, including parks and schools,” Andrews said. “As a result, the company has been recognized as a pioneer in master planning for quality of life in Southern Nevada.”

The Southern Nevada Home Builders Association “Barkitecture” fundraiser for HomeAid of Southern Nevada included a “modern” dog house built by a team from Pardee Homes. A strong supporter of HomeAid Southern Nevada since it was founded in 2004, Pardee has built and donated several custom playhouses and doghouses to the annual event.

As part of its HomeAid Southern Nevada commitment, Pardee Homes also served as the build captain for a renovation for Family to Family Connection, helping to install new tile and carpet, installing storage cabinets and countertops, building shelves and painting at the Cambridge Community Center.

“The construction team from Pardee Homes performed the work with great skill and even greater kindness,” said Family to Family Connection Executive Director Dianne Farkas, M.S.

In May, Pardee Homes presented five high school seniors each with a $1,500 Pardee Homes Community Building Scholarship through The Public Education Foundation.

The scholarship, established in 2002, is awarded to seniors who demonstrate an interest in homebuilding and related industries. Pardee has awarded more than $400,000 in scholarships to more than 100 Clark County students over the past 16 years.

Pardee Homes also supported the Summerlin Council as a sponsor of its annual Summerlin Patriotic Parade and New Vista as a sponsor of their Wine Walks at Downtown Summerlin.

Pardee is developing 13 new home neighborhoods in Southern Nevada, including Axis, Pivot, Strada at Pivot, Corterra and Linea in Henderson; Terra Luna and Nova Ridge in Summerlin; Larimar and Blackstone in The Villages at Tule Springs and Indigo located nearby; Luma in southwest Las Vegas and Onyx and Cobalt in the master-planned Skye Canyon community in northwest Las Vegas.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 65 years and has earned scores of design honors, including most recently 2018 Nationals Silver Awards Council; 2018 and 2017 Gold Nugget awards by PCBC; and eight 2018 Silver Nugget Awards by the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association. It was also awarded a 2018 Eliant Homebuyer Choice Award.

