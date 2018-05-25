Pardee goes big with Onyx in Skye Canyon

Pardee Homes’ new Onyx collection in Skye Canyon includes two-story homes with up to six bedrooms, five baths and up to 3,386 square feet. Prices start from $447,000.

Pardee Homes will open Onyx at Skye Canyon on June 2. Shown is an artist’s rendering of Onyx Plan Three in the Nevada Living elevation. (Pardee Homes)

Onyx’s modern homes are offered in Modern Spanish, Desert Contemporary and Nevada Living exterior elevations and will debut June 2 with grand opening activities and refreshments planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last.

Onyx Plan One measures 3,186 square feet with five bedrooms, 4½ baths, den, loft and three-car, tandem garage. The plan features an outdoor lounge that is offered as an optional indoor lounge and an optional living space in lieu of the den.

Plan Two at Onyx measures 3,329 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths and two-car garage. The plan has a downstairs master suite and optional fifth bedroom and fourth bath instead of the den and optional covered patio off the great room and dining area.

Onyx Plan Three measures 3,386 square feet with five bedrooms, four baths, great room, loft and three-car tandem garage. The home has a covered porch, a courtyard and an optional indoor lounge off the entry in lieu of a standard outdoor lounge.

“Pardee Homes is excited to open Onyx in the well-designed and imagined Skye Canyon master-planned community in the valley’s far northwest, and introduce three spacious plans with many flexible features for modern, active families,” said Division President Klif Andrews.

Onyx joins Pardee Homes’ Cobalt neighborhood in Skye Canyon. Cobalt’s three innovative floor plans offer up to four bedrooms and three baths and flexible options, including lofts, guest suites and spa showers. Homes at the gated neighborhood range from 2,326 square feet to 2,727 square feet and prices start from $372,000.

Skye Canyon is a 1,700-acre master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas at the corner of U.S. Highway 95 and Skye Canyon Park Drive. Amenities include Skye Center, a contemporary rustic community center and Skye Fitness, a state-of-the-art fitness facility.

To reach Onyx and Cobalt from U.S. 95 North, take the Skye Canyon Park Drive exit and turn left, heading west on West Skye Canyon Park Drive then left on Skye Park Drive and left on Eagle Canyon Avenue.

New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the past 65 years.