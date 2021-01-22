64°F
Provided Content

Pardee Homes becomes Tri Pointe Homes

Provided Content
January 22, 2021 - 1:18 pm
 
According to Klif Andrews, division president, Tri Pointe Homes, Pardee has been a member of th ...
According to Klif Andrews, division president, Tri Pointe Homes, Pardee has been a member of the TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders, for more than seven years, so the company’s evolution is both natural and fitting. (Tri Pointe Homes)

Pardee Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s leading homebuilders with a nearly 70-year legacy building tens of thousands of homes in hundreds of neighborhoods and master-planned communities across the Las Vegas Valley, announces its name change to Tri Pointe Homes, effective Jan. 19.

According to Klif Andrews, division president, Tri Pointe Homes, Pardee has been a member of the TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders, for more than seven years, so the company’s evolution is both natural and fitting.

“The Pardee brand in Southern Nevada has long been synonymous with quality, value and service, evident in the thousands of homes the company has built over decades,” Andrews said.

“Nothing changes about our mantra of delivering on our promise of a well-designed, well-built home to buyers and families throughout Southern Nevada. Taking on the name of our parent company, one of the most respected national and regional names in homebuilding industry, only serves to bolster and strengthen our brand both here and in markets across the country. While there are obviously economies of scale and operation with a single brand, it’s more about creating a unified and powerful brand that will resonate with today’s mobile buyers as they move from market to market. This is truly an exciting moment for Pardee as we officially become TRI Pointe Homes.”

Founded by George Pardee and his sons, George, Jr., Douglas and Hoyt, Pardee is credited with developing Spring Valley, the first true master-planned community in Las Vegas, as well as Eldorado, the first master-planned community in North Las Vegas. Recognized as a national leader in environmentally responsible development, Pardee earned national, state and local awards for building energy-efficient homes. Today, the company’s LivingSmart program offers more than 30 included and optional features that boost energy efficiency, save water, improve indoor air quality, and encourage conservation with the use of recycled and sustainable resources in new homes.

Over the past several years, Pardee has garnered dozens of honors for its award-wining home designs, including two consecutive Homes of the Year from the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association Silver Nugget Awards. Sandalwood in Summerlin earned the top honor in 2020, while Terra Luna, also in Summerlin, won in 2019.

Currently, Tri Pointe Homes in Southern Nevada boasts 14 actively selling neighborhoods from Henderson to North Las Vegas, Summerlin and beyond. During first quarter 2021, four new neighborhoods will open under the Tri Pointe Homes name, including Terra Luna Ridge in Summerlin, Strada at Inspirada, Atlas and Latitude at Southridge in the southwest valley. And by year-end 2021, the company plans to add an additional three neighborhoods in Southern Nevada, adding to its growing list of active development in the region.

“There’s no stopping us now,” Andrews said. “The year 2020 was certainly one of reflection for many reasons. As we enter 2021, powered by a new name and with the vast resources and support of our parent company, Tri Pointe Homes, we remain as committed as ever to our mission to deliver beautiful, well-designed, quality homes to Southern Nevadans. After all, if we learned anything from 2020, it’s that there is no place like home.”

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves — some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Building upon the legacy that was established 100 years ago under the name Pardee Homes, Tri Pointe Homes is an award-winning leader in the Las Vegas real estate sector. For more information, visit TriPointeHomes.com.

