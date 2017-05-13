Pardee Homes’ Strada neighborhood features innovative new designs

Pardee Homes’ Strada neighborhood offers three new home designs, each with innovative indoor-outdoor options. Pictured is Strada Plan One C model home. (Pardee Homes)

Pardee Homes’ Strada in Henderson’s Inspirada master-planned community features new home designs based on the builder’s award-winning Farmhouse Millennial Home, as well as interior designs by celebrity designer Bobby Berk.

Strada’s floor plans range in size from 2,493 to 3,260 square feet. Prices start from $397,990 for the homes, which include LivingSmart energy-saving features and options.

“Strada features a fresh take on new home design with exciting architectural interpretation of our Farmhouse Millennial Home and creative connections to indoor and outdoor living spaces,” said Klif Andrews, Pardee Homes Division president.

Pardee Homes’ “Make Your Move” event, featuring special incentives on move-in-ready homes in Las Vegas and Henderson, including a select few at Strada, is underway through May 28.

An under-construction Strada Plan Three C at homesite 106 measures 3,260 square feet with four bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, a two-bay garage, loft, and upgraded kitchen countertops and cabinets is priced approximately from $465,600.

A Strada Plan Two CR at homesite 109, anticipated to be complete in late June, measures 2,765 square feet with four bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, a two-bay garage, loft, upgraded kitchen countertops and cabinets, and buyer’s selection of flooring. It is priced from $435,615.

Plan One at Strada measures 2,493 square feet with four bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, an open great room and island kitchen, loft and two-bay garage.

A spacious outdoor living area connects to the home at the front porch, and a courtyard connects to the home at the dining and great room via optional glider or stacking patio doors.

Strada Plan Two measures 2,765 square feet with four bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, and a loft and two-bay garage.

The home includes a downstairs master bedroom, as well as options for a junior master suite upstairs in lieu of the second and third bedrooms.

Plan Three at Strada measures 3,260 square feet with four bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, a loft and two-bay garage. A spacious outdoor living area connects to the home at the entry and great room. The home also features a bedroom and full bath, plus separate tech space downstairs.

For information about Pardee neighborhoods and move-in-ready opportunities, contact a new homes specialist at 702-604-3332 or visit pardeehomes.com/move.

To reach Strada from St. Rose Parkway, head south on Executive Airport Drive, which becomes Via Inspirada south of Volunteer Boulevard. Continue south on Via Inspirada, which becomes Bicentennial Parkway. Turn left on Via Firenze to reach Strada, which is located off Via Firenze and Via Cartanda Avenue. Sales office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.