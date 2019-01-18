Pardee invested in Inspirada

Pardee Homes was an important player in the relaunch of Inspirada and continues to have a presence in the Henderson master-planned community with Linea, featuring modern two-story designs.

Pardee Homes offers Linea in Inspirada featuring four, modern two-story plans, including Plan Three shown as the model home and new home gallery. (Pardee Homes)

Pardee Homes was an important player in the relaunch of Inspirada and continues to have a presence in the Henderson master-planned community with Linea, featuring modern two-story designs.

Sales in Inspirada in 2018 earned the community a No. 8 ranking among master-planned communities nationwide based on new home sales, according to RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

“Pardee Homes is proud to be a part of the vibrant Inspirada community that is home to walking trails and four city of Henderson parks with swimming pools, splash pads, sports fields, sports courts and playground areas,” said Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews.

Linea features four modern two-story floor plans that range from 2,014 square feet to 2,711 square feet. Stylish exteriors including Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Nevada Living, per plan. Prices start from $361,000.

A select few move-in-ready homes are offered at Linea, including a Plan 3-BR at homesite No. 47. The home measures 2,430 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, two-car garage, upgraded flooring, home network package and washer, dryer and refrigerator. It is priced from $429,620.

Pardee Homes’ Make Your Move to Modern Sales event showcases move-in-ready and under-construction modern designs at the builder’s 13 neighborhoods valleywide. These select homes also include special incentives, such as a closing cost credit and bonus design studio credit as well as the opportunity to lock in an interest rate.

For more information, visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684. New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 65 years and has earned scores of design honors.

For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.