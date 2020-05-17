Pardee offers financing promotion through June

Through the month of May, Pardee Homes is offering special financing promotion on homes that will close by the end of June. The benefits include lower interest rates and monthly payments during the first years of your homeownership, according to Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews.

Pardee Homes offers a special financing promotion for move-in-ready homes throughout the Las Vegas Valley. (Pardee Homes)

“Home has never meant more, and rates have rarely been lower,” Andrews said. “This is a great time to take advantage of our special promotion.” For information visit pardeehomes.com/lv-spring-promo.

The special financing applies to select move-in-ready Pardee homes throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Neighborhoods are open during new drop-in hours: Monday 2 to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Private appointments are available weekdays before opening.

For neighborhood and appointment information, contact a new-homes specialist at 702-329-6191 or visit pardeehomes.com.

Move-in-ready homes are available this month in most neighborhoods with special pricing and custom finishes in addition to the special financing.

Highline, a new neighborhood nestled in the foothills of Henderson, offers a move-in-ready Plan Two at homesite No. 47 priced at approximately $550,150. With approximately 2,867 square feet of living space, four bedrooms and three baths, the two-story modern design includes an Aluma Wood-covered patio for outdoor entertaining that takes advantage of the area’s unique scenery.

Other designer-selected features include concrete quartz kitchen countertops, maple charcoal kitchen cabinets, upgraded General Electric Profile stainless steel kitchen appliances, spa shower at owners’ bath and paver driveway.

Located off the Beltway at Gibson Road and West Horizon Ridge Parkway, Highline offers easy access to the Beltway for convenient drives to shopping centers, restaurants and highly rated schools.

For outdoor recreation opportunities, head to one of the nearby parks or forge your own path from your home and connect to one of the city’s hiking and biking routes in the extensive 180-mile trail system.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers.

Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the past 67 years. Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.

For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.