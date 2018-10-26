Pardee offers homes at Tule Springs

One of the newest developments in North Las Vegas is The Villages at Tule Springs, home to Larimar and Blackstone by Pardee Homes.

Seven model home are open daily at Pardee Homes’ Larimar and Blackstone in The Villages at Tule Springs off of Revere Street south of the 215 Beltway in North Las Vegas. Pictured is the single-story Blackstone Plan One. (Pardee Homes)

Larimar features three large two-story floor plans ranging from 2,619 square feet to 3,119 square feet with up to five bedrooms and 3½ baths. Homes start in price from $378,500.

Blackstone features four floor plans ranging from 2,571 square feet to 3,892 square feet with up to five bedrooms and 4½ baths. Homes start in price from $404,000.

“Pardee Homes has built thousands of homes in our Eldorado master-planned community over the past three decades,” said Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews. “With new home construction in Eldorado concluding, we’re transitioning just north of Eldorado to The Villages at Tule Springs and introduced innovative, modern designs at Larimar and Blackstone.”

An under-construction, single-story Blackstone Plan One at homesite No. 59 is scheduled for February 2019 completion. The home measures 2,571 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, den/office, two-car garage, plus storage area, upgraded kitchen cabinets and appliances and buyer’s selection of flooring. The home is priced from $429,975.

Additional Blackstone floor plans include Plan Two, which offers 3,197 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, great room, den, loft and two-car garage. A junior master suite is available instead of a fourth bedroom and optional fifth bedroom in lieu of the den.

Plan Three at Blackstone measures 3,481 square feet with four bedrooms, including downstairs master, 3½ baths, great room, bonus room, lounge and three-car tandem garage. A second master suite is available in lieu of the bonus room and optional fifth bedroom instead of the lounge.

Blackstone Plan Four has five bedrooms, 4½ baths, den, great room, bonus room and three-car tandem garage in 3,892 square feet. A junior master bedroom downstairs is optional.

Village Three of The Villages at Tule Springs is anticipated to include more than 1,000 homes, a 35-acre regional park to be built in phases and a city of North Las Vegas police station. The site is north of Deer Springs Way and south of the 215 Beltway at the new Revere Street on/off ramp.

Stylish exteriors at Larimar and Blackstone include Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Nevada Modern elevations. Energy-saving features and options are offered through Pardee Homes’ LivingSmart program.

Nearby amenities include Nature Discovery Park, Aliante Library, Seastrand Community Park, as well as established retail and schools at all levels. Access to the 215 Beltway is also located.

For information about Pardee Home neighborhoods in the Las Vegas area, call 702-930-8237 or visit pardeehomes.com. New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. Monday.

