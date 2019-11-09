Pardee offers move-in-ready homes

70°F
November 8, 2019 - 4:41 pm
 

New homebuyers have until Nov. 17 to take advantage of the Pardee Homes SmartBuy program featuring move-in-ready homes with special pricing, designer upgrades and oversized lots.

“With more than 40 SmartBuy homes available throughout Pardee’s 13 Southern Nevada neighborhoods, now is the perfect time to make your dream home a reality,” Pardee Regional President Klif Andrews said. ”Smart buyers can check out these wow-worthy, move-in-ready, year-end savings by visiting PardeeSmart.com.”

The award-winning Terra Luna gated neighborhood, in The Cliffs village in south Summerlin, features a move-in-ready Plan Two at homesite No. 52 measuring approximately 2,985 square feet, priced at $684,540. The modern two-story home offers three-bedrooms, 2½ baths, loft, courtyard, outdoor lounge, optional den and three-car tandem garage. Designer-appointed features include upgraded quartz countertops, maple white kitchen cabinets, floating staircase, upgraded flooring and stacking doors. The home is prewired for home network and surround sound.

A move-in-ready Indigo Plan Two at homesite No.138 is on a cul-de-sac and measures approximately 2,414 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garage. The modern two-story home is priced at approximately $353,795. It offers an expansive great room and dining area that opens to the backyard for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Features include upgraded designer flooring, a first-floor lounge/office, quartz countertops, maple Lincoln brandy cabinets, kitchen backsplash, stainless steel undermount sinks, ceiling fan prewiring and 18-inch-by-18-inch tile at entry, kitchen and dining areas. The Indigo neighborhood is in North Las Vegas.

Corterra in the heart of Henderson features a Plan One on oversized homesite No. 8. The contemporary move-in-ready home is a two-story with approximately 2,652 square feet of living space and is priced at approximately $497,941. It offers four bedrooms, three baths, great room, optional lounge, loft and two-car garage. Upgrades include white quartz countertops and charcoal kitchen cabinets with an upgraded kitchen appliance package. Features also include designer flooring, master bath spa shower, stacking glass door to backyard and Home Smart technologies including Amazon White Glove service.

The gated Cobalt neighborhood in Skye Canyon features a move-in-ready Plan One priced at approximately $434,959 at homesite No. 112. With approximately 2,322 square feet of living space, the two-story home offers three bedrooms including large master with spa shower, 2½ baths, den/office and two-car garage. Upgrades include urban chestnut cabinets, white ice stainless steel appliance package and Alumawood covered patio. Additional features include quartz countertops, two-tone interior paint, paver driveway and ring video doorbell pro, flat screen pre-plumb and undermounted sinks.

Visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684 for additional information and pricing. New Home Gallery hours at Pardee’s Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers.

Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the past 67 years. Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.

Celebrate the dawn of a new decade from your new penthouse home on the 14th floor of the iconic Juhl condominium tower in downtown Las Vegas, spanning an entire city block.

Veterans and active military are tapping into their hard-earned Veterans Affairs home loan benefits to purchase their condominium dream homes at Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas known for its flexible floor plans and industrial-chic design aesthetic.

Beazer Homes is showcasing a collection of two-story town homes in its Cliffs at Dover community.

A report released Wednesday by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors shows home prices in Southern Nevada stalled to start fall, with fewer homes selling so far this year compared to last year.

While Southern Nevada is growing in population and in economic expansion, it's appropriate to ask whether or not the quality of our community is growing at the same rate. U.S. Census Bureau data shows the Las Vegas homeownership rate falls below the national average of 64 percent by more than 10 points.

At the fifth annual golf tournament at Aliante, hosted by the Foundation Assisting Seniors on Oct. 18, participant, Jeff Henshaw, was the winner of the first ever hole-in-one grand prize, sponsored by Ed Bozarth Chevrolet.

The 2019 holiday season kicks off in Summerlin Nov. 15 with the arrival of Santa Claus and the debut of the annual holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin.

Beazer Homes is showcasing its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson master-planned community in Pahrump. When it comes to square foot per dollar, Burson Ranch and Burson Enclave deliver unbeatable value in a uniquely serene setting just 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

During the month of November, Trilogy, the Shea Homes resort lifestyle brand with communities across the country, is celebrating its 20-year-anniversary with special pricing and other incentives. Homebuyers will receive as much as $40,000 off select quick move-in homes.

Del Webb, the nation's leading builder of active-adult communities for those 55 and older, has announced pricing for Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas. Starting in the low $400,000s, the highly anticipated Las Vegas community marks the builder's first foray into this market in more than 10 years.