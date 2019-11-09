Pardee offers move-in-ready homes

New homebuyers have until Nov. 17 to take advantage of the Pardee Homes SmartBuy program featuring move-in-ready homes with special pricing, designer upgrades and oversized lots.

The award-winning Terra Luna Plan Two by Pardee Homes is one of the 40 specially priced SmartBuy homes.

“With more than 40 SmartBuy homes available throughout Pardee’s 13 Southern Nevada neighborhoods, now is the perfect time to make your dream home a reality,” Pardee Regional President Klif Andrews said. ”Smart buyers can check out these wow-worthy, move-in-ready, year-end savings by visiting PardeeSmart.com.”

The award-winning Terra Luna gated neighborhood, in The Cliffs village in south Summerlin, features a move-in-ready Plan Two at homesite No. 52 measuring approximately 2,985 square feet, priced at $684,540. The modern two-story home offers three-bedrooms, 2½ baths, loft, courtyard, outdoor lounge, optional den and three-car tandem garage. Designer-appointed features include upgraded quartz countertops, maple white kitchen cabinets, floating staircase, upgraded flooring and stacking doors. The home is prewired for home network and surround sound.

A move-in-ready Indigo Plan Two at homesite No.138 is on a cul-de-sac and measures approximately 2,414 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garage. The modern two-story home is priced at approximately $353,795. It offers an expansive great room and dining area that opens to the backyard for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Features include upgraded designer flooring, a first-floor lounge/office, quartz countertops, maple Lincoln brandy cabinets, kitchen backsplash, stainless steel undermount sinks, ceiling fan prewiring and 18-inch-by-18-inch tile at entry, kitchen and dining areas. The Indigo neighborhood is in North Las Vegas.

Corterra in the heart of Henderson features a Plan One on oversized homesite No. 8. The contemporary move-in-ready home is a two-story with approximately 2,652 square feet of living space and is priced at approximately $497,941. It offers four bedrooms, three baths, great room, optional lounge, loft and two-car garage. Upgrades include white quartz countertops and charcoal kitchen cabinets with an upgraded kitchen appliance package. Features also include designer flooring, master bath spa shower, stacking glass door to backyard and Home Smart technologies including Amazon White Glove service.

The gated Cobalt neighborhood in Skye Canyon features a move-in-ready Plan One priced at approximately $434,959 at homesite No. 112. With approximately 2,322 square feet of living space, the two-story home offers three bedrooms including large master with spa shower, 2½ baths, den/office and two-car garage. Upgrades include urban chestnut cabinets, white ice stainless steel appliance package and Alumawood covered patio. Additional features include quartz countertops, two-tone interior paint, paver driveway and ring video doorbell pro, flat screen pre-plumb and undermounted sinks.

Visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684 for additional information and pricing. New Home Gallery hours at Pardee’s Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers.

Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the past 67 years. Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.