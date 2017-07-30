Pardee offers move-in-ready homes

Located in the Skye Canyon master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas, Pardee Homes’ Keystone features four new floor plans designed to maximize indoor/outdoor lifestyles.

A limited number of move-in-ready homes are available at Pardee Homes’ Keystone at Skye Canyon, including a single-story Plan 1-A at home site No. 47. (Pardee)

Keystone is a collection of single-, and two-story floor plans that range in size from 2,520 to 3,868 square feet with up to five bedrooms and up to 4½ baths and outdoor rooms. Offering homes in Nevada Living, Contemporary Spanish and Modern Farmhouse elevations, Keystone prices start from $449,990.

A move-in-ready, two-story Plan 4-A at corner homesite No. 50 measures 3,868 square feet with five bedrooms, 4½ baths, bonus room, loft, covered patio with pavers, upgraded flooring and two-car garage, plus swing garage. It is priced from $568,780.

A move-in-ready, single-story Plan 1-A at cul-de-sac home site 47 at Keystone is priced from $502,589 and measures 2,520 square feet with four bedrooms, 2½ baths, two-car, plus one-car garage and prewired for a home theater. A two-story Plan 3-C at homesite No. 62 measures 3,463 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, bonus room, loft, two-car garage, plus one-car tandem garage and buyer’s selection of flooring. The move-in-ready home is priced from $554,525.

Skye Canyon is a 1,700-acre master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas at the corner of U.S. Highway 95 and Skye Canyon Park Drive (formerly Horse Drive). Skye Center is an 8,142-square-foot community center and Skye Fitness is a state-of-the-art fitness facility.

Pardee will add to its Skye Canyon collection with the anticipated Sept. 2 grand opening of Cobalt, a gated neighborhood with homes that will range from 2,326 square feet to 3,143 square feet and include the builder’s LivingSmart energy-saving features and options. Prices at Cobalt are anticipated to start from the high $300,000s.

To reach Keystone from U.S. 95 north, take the Skye Canyon Park Drive exit and turn left, heading west on W. Skye Canyon Park Drive. Turn left on Skye Park Drive, left on Skye Landing Lane and then left on Great Outdoors Street to the models. From the 215 Beltway, exit North Hualapai Way and turn left. Turn right on W. Skye Canyon Park, right on Skye Park Drive, left on Skye Landing Lane and then left on Great Outdoors Street.

Sales office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.