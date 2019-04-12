Pardee offers new homes from the $360,000s

Pardee Homes’ Larimar neighborhood in The Villages at Tule Springs in North Las Vegas offers new homes from the $360,000s. Larimar’s three model homes are pictured. (Pardee Homes)

Pardee Homes’ Larimar in The Villages at Tule Springs features new homes priced from $366,500 in a master-planned community.

Larimar is just off of the 215 Beltway at Revere Street and Dorrell Lane and is close to schools, retail, dining, entertainment, Aliante’s Nature Discovery Park and Aliante Library.

Larimar Plan One, priced from $366,500, measures 2,619 square feet with three bedrooms and 2½ baths, loft, den, great room and two-car garage. An optional fourth bedroom and third bath are available.

Plan Two at Larimar, priced from $379,500, measures 2,864 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, bonus room, great room and three-car garage. An optional fifth bedroom is available instead of the bonus room.

The Larimar Plan Three measures 3,119 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, great room, bonus room, den and two-car tandem garage.

Options include a GenSmart Lounge instead of the den and fifth bedroom instead of the bonus room. The Plan Three is priced from $394,000.

