Pardee opens Cobalt at Skye Canyon Sept. 2

Pardee Homes’ Cobalt in the northwest Las Vegas master-planned community of Skye Canyon, will celebrate its grand opening on Sept. 2. Shown is a rendering of Cobalt Plan 1-C in the Nevada Living elevation. (Pardee)

Pardee Homes’ Cobalt in the master-planned Skye Canyon community, will open Sept. 2 with new homes starting at approximately $360,000.

For more information or to join the Cobalt interest list, visit www.pardeehomes.com.

“We’re excited to be able to announce our Cobalt pricing in advance of the grand opening and invite interested buyers to contact a new homes specialist at 702-604-3332 for additional information and opportunities to view the models in advance of the grand opening,” said Pardee Homes Vice President of Sales Geoff Gorman.

Cobalt’s four innovative new floor plans offer up to five bedrooms and four baths and flexible options including lofts, guest suites and spa showers. Homes at the gated neighborhood range from 2,326 square feet to 3,143 square feet and include Pardee’s LivingSmart energy-saving features and options.

Cobalt Plan One, priced approximately from $360,000, includes three bedrooms and 2½ baths in 2,326 square feet. Optional features include a fourth bedroom and third bath instead of the den, loft in lieu of a third bedroom, 12-foot stacked doors at the kitchen, an outdoor room and spa shower at the master bath.

Cobalt Plan Four, priced from $415,000, measures approximately 3,143 square feet with five bedrooms, 3½ baths, den, loft and two-car garage, plus tandem garage. Optional features include outdoor room, 12-foot stacked doors at the great room, spa shower at the master bath and living room instead of the den, which turns the downstairs bedroom into a spacious suite.

Skye Canyon is already home to Pardee’s Keystone neighborhood, a collection of single-, and two-story floor plans that range from 2,520 to 3,868 square feet with up to five bedrooms and up to 4½ baths and outdoor rooms. Homes are offered in three distinct elevations – Nevada Living, Contemporary Spanish and Modern Farmhouse – and prices start from $449,990.

Skye Canyon is a 1,700-acre master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas at the corner of U.S. Highway 95 and Skye Canyon Park Drive. Amenities include Skye Center, a contemporary rustic community center and Skye Fitness, a state-of-the-art fitness facility.

To reach Keystone from U.S. 95 north, take the Skye Canyon Park Drive exit and turn left, heading west on W. Skye Canyon Park Drive. Turn left on Skye Park Drive, left on Skye Landing Lane and then left on Great Outdoors Street to the models. Cobalt follows the same directions to Skye Canyon, heading west on West Skye Canyon Park Drive then left on Skye Park Drive and left on Eagle Canyon Avenue.

Pardee’s New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.

One of the West’s largest and longest-established home builders, Pardee has built homes for nearly 50,000 families in Southern Nevada since 1952.

Pardee Homes is a member of the TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional home builders supported by significant resources, economies of scale and thought leadership on a national foundation.