Pardee opens Cobalt in Skye Canyon

Pardee Homes’ newly opened Cobalt neighborhood at Skye Canyon offers four new floor plans that start from the $360,000s. Elevations include Modern Farmhouse, Contemporary Spanish and Nevada Living.

Pardee Homes’ Cobalt is in the northwest Las Vegas master-planned community of Skye Canyon and features new homes priced from the $460,000s. Shown is a rendering of Cobalt Plan Four with the Nevada Living elevation. (Pardee Homes)

“Cobalt features modern two-story homes in a great, outdoor-oriented lifestyle community,” said Pardee Homes’ Division President Klif Andrews. Homes at the gated neighborhood range from 2,326 square feet to 3,143 square feet with as many as five bedrooms and four baths, plus flexible options for lofts, guest suites and spa showers. Pardee’s LivingSmart energy-saving features and options are also included.

A Colbalt Plan 4-C at home site No. 177 with projected December completion includes five bedrooms, 4½ baths and measures 3,180 square feet. Additional features of the home, which is priced from approximately $464,500, include a three-car garage, den/office, loft, stucco patio cover and buyer’s selection of flooring.

Also projected for December completion is a Cobalt Plan 1-B at home site No. 167. The home measures 2,322 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, two-car garage, glider door at the kitchen and dining room, home network package and buyer’s selection of flooring. It is priced from $402,675.

Skye Canyon is already home to Pardee’s Keystone neighborhood, a collection of single- and two-story floor plans that range from 2,520 square feet to 3,868 square feet with up to five bedrooms and up to 4½ baths and outdoor rooms.

Homes are offered in three distinct elevations — Nevada Living, Contemporary Spanish and Modern Farmhouse — and prices start from approximately the $450,000s.

Skye Canyon is a 1,700-acre, master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas at the corner of U.S. Highway 95 and Skye Canyon Park Drive. Amenities include Skye Center, a contemporary rustic community center, and Skye Fitness, a state-of-the-art fitness facility.

To reach Cobalt from U.S. 95 North, take the Skye Canyon Park Drive exit and turn left, heading west on West Skye Canyon Park Drive. Turn left on Skye Park Drive and left on Eagle Canyon Avenue and follow to the models.

Pardee Homes’ Hurry Home sales event, featuring special incentives on move-in-ready homes and under-construction homes in North Las Vegas, Las Vegas and Henderson, is underway through Nov. 12.

