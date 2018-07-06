Pardee opens Terra Luna in Summerlin

Pardee Homes’ new Terra Luna neighborhood features a serene location in The Cliffs village in the Summerlin.

Pardee Homes' new Terra Luna neighborhood in The Cliffs village in Summerlin offers four modern floor plan designs, including this single-story Plan One. (Pardee Homes)

The neighborhood is south of West Maule Avenue and South Grand Canyon Drive near Shelley Berkley Elementary School and features four new, modern floor plans in a gated community with prices starting approximately from the mid-$500,000s.

Homes at Terra Luna range from 2,463 square feet to 3,265 square feet with up to five bedrooms and four baths. One- and two-story designs reveal midcentury modern elevations, including Nevada Modern, Fold and Pitch, per plan.

Terra Luna features a limited selection of homes anticipated for completion in July, including a single-story Plan One at homesite No. 49 with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, den, upgraded kitchen countertops, wine bar and two-car tandem garage in 2,463 square feet with buyer’s selection of flooring.

A Terra Luna Plan Two at homesite No. 52, reveals a spacious three-bedroom, 2½ bath home with loft, upgraded kitchen countertops, floating staircase, wine bar, three-car tandem garage in 2,985 square feet with buyer’s selection of flooring.

A Plan Three at homesite No. 50 measures 3,144 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, den, three-car tandem garage, wine bar, upgraded kitchen countertops and buyer’s selection of flooring.

To reach Terra Luna from the 215 Beltway west, exit Durango/Sunset Road. Stay on the access road and then turn left onto Sunset. Travel west on Sunset about 2 miles, turning left on South Hualapai Way. Follow Hualapai as it curves east and turns into Maule Avenue.

Take the first right onto Trail Ridge Drive at the roundabout. Turn left on Copper Edge Road, then right on Silver Spar Road and right on Galaxy Dune Avenue to the New Home Gallery.

For information about Pardee Home neighborhoods in the Las Vegas area, call 702-930-8237 or visit pardeehomes.com. You can also follow Pardee on Facebook at facebook.com/PardeeHomesLasVegas. New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Summerlin is a 22,500-acre master-planned community spanning the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley.

The community offers more amenities than any other in Southern Nevada, including nearly 250 parks, 150-plus miles of trails, 10 golf courses, 27 top-ranked public and private schools and Downtown Summerlin, offering fashion, dining and entertainment.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first time through luxury homebuyers.

Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new-home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 65 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.