Pardee presents designer Pop-Up Show Homes in North Las Vegas

Two new Pop-Up Show Homes are available at Pardee Homes’ Larimar in The Villages at Tule Springs in North Las Vegas. Featuring contemporary designer touches and showcasing modern architecture, the homes are ready for immediate move-in.

“These brand-new floor plans have the latest available designer choices and stunning finishes,” said Pardee Division President Klif Andrews. “But like most good things, Larimar’s Pop-Up Show Homes are one of a kind and won’t be on the market for long.”

Both Larimar Plan Four single-story floor plans include approximately 1,954 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, two baths, dining room, great room and two-car garage.

The Pop-Up Show Home on homesite 72 features upgraded quartz countertops, Lenox Thermofoil white cabinets, stainless appliances, master bath spa shower and Alumawood patio cover. It is priced at approximately $394,856.

Located on homesite 73, the additional Larimar Pop-Up Show Home features upgraded designer flooring, quartz kitchen countertops, Lincoln maple slate kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances, double oven range and French door General Electric refrigerator. It is priced from approximately $395,676.

Larimar’s Pop-Up Show Homes are available to see by appointment only through Pardee’s new home advisers at 702-660-6805.

Located in The Villages at Tule Springs, just off the 215 Beltway at Revere Street and Dorrell Lane, Larimar is close to schools, retail, dining, entertainment as well as Aliante’s Nature Discovery Park and Aliante Library.

Larimar is one of 14 valleywide neighborhoods taking part in the Pardee Homes Move to Modern Sales Event that offers move-in-ready homes and under-construction modern designs. While everyone can take advantage of today’s low interest rates, other special incentives vary by neighborhood.

For more information on available homes, visit pardeehomes.com or contact a new homes specialist at 702-749-4829. New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2-6 p.m. on Monday.

