Pardee presents designer Pop-Up Show Homes in North Las Vegas

March 13, 2020 - 3:08 pm
 

Two new Pop-Up Show Homes are available at Pardee Homes’ Larimar in The Villages at Tule Springs in North Las Vegas. Featuring contemporary designer touches and showcasing modern architecture, the homes are ready for immediate move-in.

“These brand-new floor plans have the latest available designer choices and stunning finishes,” said Pardee Division President Klif Andrews. “But like most good things, Larimar’s Pop-Up Show Homes are one of a kind and won’t be on the market for long.”

Both Larimar Plan Four single-story floor plans include approximately 1,954 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, two baths, dining room, great room and two-car garage.

The Pop-Up Show Home on homesite 72 features upgraded quartz countertops, Lenox Thermofoil white cabinets, stainless appliances, master bath spa shower and Alumawood patio cover. It is priced at approximately $394,856.

Located on homesite 73, the additional Larimar Pop-Up Show Home features upgraded designer flooring, quartz kitchen countertops, Lincoln maple slate kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances, double oven range and French door General Electric refrigerator. It is priced from approximately $395,676.

Larimar’s Pop-Up Show Homes are available to see by appointment only through Pardee’s new home advisers at 702-660-6805.

Located in The Villages at Tule Springs, just off the 215 Beltway at Revere Street and Dorrell Lane, Larimar is close to schools, retail, dining, entertainment as well as Aliante’s Nature Discovery Park and Aliante Library.

Larimar is one of 14 valleywide neighborhoods taking part in the Pardee Homes Move to Modern Sales Event that offers move-in-ready homes and under-construction modern designs. While everyone can take advantage of today’s low interest rates, other special incentives vary by neighborhood.

For more information on available homes, visit pardeehomes.com or contact a new homes specialist at 702-749-4829. New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2-6 p.m. on Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 67 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit www.PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.

The Aviator is a 380-unit luxury apartment community in West Henderson at 3660 St. Rose Parkway ...
Aviator apartments open near Henderson Executive Airport
WestCorp Management Group, in its ongoing partnership with Nevada West Development, has opened The Aviator, a 380-unit luxury apartment community in West Henderson at 3660 St. Rose Parkway near the Henderson Executive Airport.

Students at Doral Academy in Summerlin learn in one of many school gardens funded by The Howard ...
Summerlin supports school pollinator gardens
Over the past few years, The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin, has made school gardens in Summerlin elementary and middle schools a priority by providing funding to underwrite garden farms as a teaching tool. Today, Hughes has expanded that focus with the help of its nonprofit partner, Green Our Planet, to add pollinator gardens at several Summerlin schools. Pollinator gardens are home to native flowering species and milkweed plants that attract butterflies, insects and bees — ultimately serving as an oasis for native pollinators and adding another level of learning for students.

Regency at Summerlin is a low-maintenance, age-qualified community that offers a private clubho ...
Regency at Summerlin features amenities
Regency at Summerlin is the premier active-adult new-home community in Las Vegas. It is a low-maintenance living community that offers homeowners a luxurious lifestyle complete with a private clubhouse and the opportunity to pursue their passions and discover new interests every single day.

StoryBook Homes is making a series of donations to public schools in Boulder City to support ed ...
StoryBook supports Boulder City schools
StoryBook Homes will make a series of donations to Boulder City public schools to support educational efforts within the classroom. The first of four financial gifts happening in 2020 will support reading programs at Martha P. King Elementary School.

Tom Blanchard
Home prices break record while supply keeps shrinking
Existing local home prices finally broke their all-time record, while the housing supply keeps shrinking. So says a recent report by Las Vegas Realtors.

Skye Knoll by Richmond American Homes is one of several neighborhoods in Summerlin offering hom ...
Summerlin showcases variety of home designs
Summerlin offers nearly 175 floor plans in 36 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

The fifth annual Nevada Dragon boat Festival will be held May 2-3. (Lake Las Vegas)
Lake Las Vegas Days to be held throughout May
Lake Las Vegas Resort has announced its Lake Las Vegas Days’ lineup of festivities throughout May. The annual series kicks off the season with a variety of community activities.

The Taste of Trilogy Curated Event is scheduled for March 14 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Trilogy in ...
Taste of Trilogy slated for March 14
Trilogy in Summerlin will host the Taste of Trilogy Curated Event on March 14 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The afternoon activites offers homebuyers the opportunity to talk with current Trilogy residents about their experiences as homeowners and to hear their favorite things about living at Summerlin.

BHHS Nevada Properties announces record-breaking year
On Feb. 27, at Wynn Las Vegas, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ largest independently owned franchise announced its Nevada sales achievements for 2019.