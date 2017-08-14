Pardee to debut Cobalt at Skye Canyon

Pardee Homes will open Cobalt in Skye Canyon Sept. 2. Homes are anticipated to start in the high $300,000s. For more information, visit www.pardeehomes.com .

Pardee Homes’ Cobalt, located in the northwest Las Vegas master-planned community of Skye Canyon, will celebrate its grand opening on Sept. 2. Shown is a rendering of Cobalt Plan 4-B in the Modern Farmhouse elevation. (Pardee)

Pardee Homes will open Cobalt in Skye Canyon Sept. 2. Homes are anticipated to start in the high $300,000s. For more information, visit www.pardeehomes.com.

Homes at the gated neighborhood are anticipated to range from 2,326 square feet to 3,143 square feet and include Pardee’s LivingSmart energy-saving features and options.

Cobalt Plan One includes three bedrooms and 2½ baths in 2,326 square feet. Optional features include a fourth bedroom and third bath instead of the den, loft instead of a third bedroom, 12-foot stacked doors at the kitchen, an outdoor room and spa shower in the master bath.

Cobalt Plan Four measures 3,143 square feet with five bedrooms, 3½ baths, den, loft and two-car garage, plus tandem garage. Optional features include outdoor room, 12-foot stacked doors in the great room, spa shower in the master bath and living room instead of the den, which can turn the downstairs bedroom into a suite.

Skye Canyon is already home to Pardee’s Keystone neighborhood, a collection of single- and two-story floor plans that range from 2,520 to 3,868 square feet with as many as five bedrooms and up to 4½ baths and outdoor rooms.

Homes are offered in three elevations — Nevada Living, Contemporary Spanish and Modern Farmhouse — and prices start from $449,990.

Skye Canyon is a 1,700-acre, master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas at the corner of U.S. Highway 95 and Skye Canyon Park Drive. Amenities include Skye Center, a contemporary rustic community center and Skye Fitness, a state-of-the-art fitness facility.

To reach Keystone from U.S. 95 North, take the Skye Canyon Park Drive exit and turn left, heading west on West Skye Canyon Park Drive. Turn left on Skye Park Drive, left on Skye Landing Lane and then left on Great Outdoors Street to the models. Cobalt follows the same directions to Skye Canyon, heading west on West Skye Canyon Park Drive then left on Skye Park Drive and left on Eagle Canyon Avenue. Pardee’s New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. Monday.