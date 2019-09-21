Pardee to hold grand opening for Midnight Ridge

Pardee Homes is celebrating the grand opening Saturday of Midnight Ridge in the heart of Henderson. Events will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include model home tours; tasty treats from Street Freeze ice cream and Sprinkles cupcakes; cool giveaways and fanciful Balloons with a Twist. For more information, visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-604-9684.

Located off Green Valley Parkway, south of the 215 Beltway, Midnight Ridge is nestled in a private canyon surrounded by picturesque foothills and scenic desert. Pardee’s new upscale collection of modern one- and two-story homes range from 2,144 square feet to 3,081 square feet with flexible floor plans; up to five bedrooms; 4½ baths, and two-car garages. Prices start from the $500,000s.

“Continuing to build on our decadeslong commitment to excellence, Pardee is proud to introduce our newest neighborhood in Henderson,” said Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews. ”Midnight Ridge is Pardee’s latest example of what today’s homebuyers want in contemporary design and quality construction of their new homes.”

Midnight Ridge showcases four architectural styles, including Modern Spanish, Desert Contemporary, Nevada Living and Mid-Century. Each home features Pardee’s latest LivingSmart eco-friendly technology to make connected living more convenient and energy-efficient. A limited number of home sites are available.

The single-story Midnight Ridge Plan One measures 2,144 square feet with up to three bedrooms, 2½ baths, spacious great room and covered patio. Options include a lounge instead of the third bedroom.

Midnight Ridge Plan Two measures 2,549 square feet in a single-story design with three bedrooms and 2½ baths, while Plan Three measures 2,745 square feet with up to four bedrooms and three baths. Both plans include a courtyard and outdoor lounge.

Priced from the low $600,000s, the two-story Plan Four at Midnight Ridge measures 3,012 square feet and Plan Five measures 3,081 square feet. Both offer up to five bedrooms and 4½ baths and feature lofts, courtyards, outdoor lounges, covered decks and lofts.

Midnight Ridge is near established medical facilities, schools, parks and services as well as vibrant retail, entertainment and dining.

New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 67 years. Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.