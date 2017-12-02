Pardee to hold grand opening for southwest neighborhood

Saturday, Pardee Homes will celebrate the opening of Luma off Fort Apache Road, north of Sunset Road at Patrick Lane in the southwest valley.

Pardee Homes’ Luma neighborhood will debut with three new single-story floor plans on Dec 2. Pictured is the Plan One model home kitchen. (Pardee Homes)

Grand opening events include tethered hot air balloon rides (weather permitting) from 10 a.m. to noon as well as refreshments and entertainment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Luma features three modern single-story floor plans that range from 2,639 to 3,028 square feet. Stylish exteriors include Mid-Century Modern, Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Modern Craftsman, per plan. Prices start at $473,500.

The gated Luma neighborhood features open floor plans with options such as second master suites and sliding or optional stackable doors at the covered patio to create indoor/outdoor living areas.

Luma Plan One measures 2,639 square feet with up to four bedrooms and three baths, den and three-car garage, while Luma Plan Two measures 2,718 square feet with up to four bedrooms, 2½ baths, den, two-car, plus single-car tandem garage.

Luma Plan Three measures 3,028 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, game room, three-car garage and can be built with an optional second master-bedroom suite instead of the third and fourth bedrooms.

Luma is near the 215 Beltway and established retail, medical, schools, parks and other services in the popular southwest Las Vegas corridor. To reach the neighborhood from the 215 Beltway west, take the Russell Road exit and turn west on Russell.

Turn left onto South Jerry Tarkanian Way (the access road to the 215). Turn right onto West Patrick Lane and follow the signs to the Luma New Home Gallery. For information, call 702-604-3332. New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers.

Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices, and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 65 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.