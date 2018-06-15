Pardee to hold grand opening Saturday

Larimar and Blackstone, two new Pardee Homes’ neighborhoods in The Villages at Tule Springs, will open to the public Saturday, June 16 with grand opening activities and events planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the opportunity to tour seven model homes in one location.

Pardee Homes will debut seven new model homes today with the grand opening of Larimar and Blackstone in The Villages at Tule Springs just off of Revere Street south of the 215 Beltway in North Las Vegas. Shown are the Blackstone model homes. (Pardee Homes)

Larimar and Blackstone, two new Pardee Homes’ neighborhoods in The Villages at Tule Springs, will open to the public Saturday, June 16 with grand opening activities and events planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the opportunity to tour seven model homes in one location.

“Pardee has built thousands of homes in our Eldorado master-planned community over the past three decades,” said Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews. “With new home construction in Eldorado concluding, we’re transitioning just north of Eldorado to The Villages at Tule Springs and introducing innovative, new designs at Larimar and Blackstone.”

Larimar features three large two-story floor plans, ranging from 2,619 square feet to 3,119 square feet with up to five bedrooms and 3½ baths. Homes start in price from $375,000.

Larimar Plan One measures 2,619 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, den, loft and two-car garage. An optional fourth bedroom is available instead of the den.

Plan Two at Larimar measures 2,864 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, great room, bonus room and three-car garage. An optional fifth bedroom is available instead of the bonus room.

Larimar Plan Three measures 3,119 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, great room, bonus room, den and two-car tandem garage. An optional GenSmart Suite is offered as well as an optional fifth bedroom instead of the bonus room.

Blackstone features four spacious floor plans and pricing that starts from $398,000.

Blackstone’s single-story Plan One that measures 2,571 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, great room, den and two-car garage. An optional fourth bedroom is available in lieu of the den.

Blackstone Plan Two measures 3,197 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, great room, den, loft and two-car garage. A junior master suite is available instead of a fourth bedroom and an optional fifth bedroom in lieu of the den.

Plan Three at Blackstone measures 3,481 square feet with four bedrooms, including downstairs master, 3½ baths, great room, bonus room, lounge and three-car tandem garage. A second master suite is available instead of the bonus room and optional fifth bedroom in lieu of the lounge.

Blackstone Plan Four has five bedrooms, 4½ baths, den, great room, bonus room and three-car tandem garage in 3,892 square feet. A junior master bedroom downstairs is optional.

Village Three of The Villages at Tule Springs is anticipated to include more than 1,000 homes, a 35-acre regional park to be built in phases and a city of North Las Vegas police station. The site is north of Deer Springs Way and south of the 215 Beltway at the new Revere Street on/off ramp.

Stylish exteriors at Larimar and Blackstone include Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Nevada Modern elevations. Energy-saving features and options are offered through Pardee Homes’ LivingSmart program.

Nearby amenities include Nature Discovery Park, Aliante Library, Seastrand Community Park, as well as established retail and schools at all levels. Access to the 215 Beltway is also conveniently located.

Visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-930-8237 to join an interest list or obtain additional information. New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 65 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.