Pardee to open Corterra in Henderson

Pardee Homes is offering a limited number of appointments at its soon-to-open Corterra neighborhood in Henderson.

Pardee Homes will open Corterra in Henderson in late August. Shown is a rendering of Corterra Plan One B in the Desert Contemporary elevation. (Pardee Homes)

Only guests with appointments will be allowed to obtain sales information and tour the model homes in advance of the Aug. 25 grand opening. For more information, visit www.pardeehomes.com or call 702-930-8237.

Corterra is off Horizon Ridge Parkway just east of South Valle Verde Drive in a well-established area of Henderson. Pricing is anticipated to start from the high $400,000s.

The new neighborhood features three modern two-story floor plans that range from 2,652 square feet to 3,309 square feet with up to five bedrooms. Stylish exteriors include Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Nevada Living, per plan and energy-saving features and options are featured through Pardee Homes’ LivingSmart program.

The grand opening will feature activities and refreshments offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Corterra Plan One measures 2,652 square feet while Plan Two measures 2,885 square feet. Both plans offer three bedrooms, 2½ baths, loft and two-car garage, as well as optional fourth bedroom and third bath instead of a lounge.

Corterra Plan Three measures 3,309 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, loft and two-car garage, plus storage space. Optional fifth bedroom and fourth bath are available instead of a lounge and an optional junior master bedroom is also offered.

Pardee has been building homes and communities in Southern Nevada since 1952, including Pardee’s first Henderson neighborhood that opened in Green Valley in 1984.

Currently the builder offers five active Henderson neighborhoods including Strada and Linea in Inspirada, Axis, Pivot and Strada at Pivot near Green Valley Parkway and Carnegie Street.

New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.

