Pardee to open Indigo April 28

Pardee Homes will debut four modern two-story floor plans at the April 28 grand opening of Indigo. Homes at Indigo range from 1,799 square feet to 2,642 square feet with pricing anticipated to start from the low $300,000s.

Pardee Homes will debut three new model homes at the April 28 grand opening of Indigo in North Las Vegas. Shown is a rendering of Indigo Plan 1-C in the Nevada Living elevation. (Pardee Homes)

Pardee Homes will debut four modern two-story floor plans at the April 28 grand opening of Indigo. Homes at Indigo range from 1,799 square feet to 2,642 square feet with pricing anticipated to start from the low $300,000s.

Indigo is in the northern rim of the Las Vegas Valley just off of Revere Street and south of the newly opened on/off ramp at Revere Street on the 215 Beltway.

“Pardee Homes has been actively building homes in North Las Vegas for more than three decades, including the master-planned Eldorado community,” said Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews. “We’re excited to introduce Indigo now, and two new neighborhoods — Larimar and Blackstone — in The Villages at Tule Springs this June.”

Visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-930-8237 to join the Indigo interest list or obtain additional information.

Indigo Plan One measures 2,014 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a two-car garage. An optional loft is offered instead of the third bedroom and an optional courtyard, patio and gate is available at the front entrance.

Indigo Plan Two measures 2,414 square feet with up to four bedrooms and three baths, lounge off the entry and two-car garage. An optional fourth bedroom is offered instead of the lounge and a loft option is available in lieu of a third bedroom.

Indigo Plan Three measures 2,642 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, loft and two-car garage. Options include a fifth bedroom in lieu of the loft and lounge instead of the fourth bedroom.

Indigo Plan Four, not modeled, measures 1,799 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a two-car garage.

Elevations include Modern Spanish, Desert Contemporary and Nevada Living and Pardee Homes’ LivingSmart program includes energy-saving features and options.

Pardee’s legacy in North Las Vegas includes the development of the master-planned Eldorado community including the donation of land for James K. Seastrand Park and Lee Antonello Elementary School.

Current Eldorado neighborhoods include Castle Rock and North Peak that combined offer nine distinct floor plans and prices approximately from the low $300,000s.

You can also follow Pardee on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PardeeHomesLasVegas. New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new-home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 65 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.