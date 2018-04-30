Pardee to open Terra Luna in Summerlin

Summerlin welcomes its newest neighborhood in The Cliffs village: Terra Luna by Pardee Homes. Located near major village amenities, including Shelley Berkley Elementary School, Faiss Middle School, Bishop Gorman High School, Faiss Community Park, Aquatic Springs Indoor Pool and Wet ‘n’ Wild, Terra Luna offers four new, modern floor plans in a gated community with prices starting from approximately $535,000.

Summerlin welcomes its newest neighborhood in The Cliffs village: Terra Luna by Pardee Homes. Located near major village amenities, including Shelley Berkley Elementary School, Faiss Middle School, Bishop Gorman High School, Faiss Community Park, Aquatic Springs Indoor Pool and Wet ‘n’ Wild, Terra Luna offers four new, modern floor plans in a gated community with prices starting from approximately $535,000.

Homes at Terra Luna range from 2,463 square feet to 3,265 square feet with up to five bedrooms and four baths. One- and two-story designs embody midcentury modern elevations consistent with the village’s overall modern architectural design theme.

Terra Luna Plan One spans 2,463 square feet in a single-story design with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, den, covered patio and two-car garage, while Plan Two measures 2,985 square feet with up to four bedrooms and 3½ baths, outdoor lounge, covered patio, optional den and three-car tandem garage.

Terra Luna Plan Three encompasses 3,144 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, den, three-car, tandem garage and covered patio. The home includes a downstairs bedroom and bath, optional wet bar in the den and optional 9-foot stacking doors from the dining and great room to the covered patio.

Terra Luna Plan Four measures 3,265 square feet with four bedrooms and 3½ baths, bonus room, lounge, covered patio, two-car, plus swing-bay garage. A fifth bedroom and fourth bath are offered instead of the lounge.

The community’s southernmost village, The Cliffs is named for the picturesque cliffs and ridgeline that form its backdrop. Offering exquisite views of the valley, the Strip and the Spring Mountains, The Cliffs is now taking shape on the area’s elevated and terraced landscape that maximizes its spectacular topography. Architecture throughout The Cliffs, including Terra Luna, embodies a rugged desert contemporary style in keeping with its surroundings, creating a consistent design aesthetic for which the village is known.

“We’re pleased to open our second neighborhood in The Cliffs village,” said Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews. “The Cliffs offers an abundance of amenities, including established schools, restaurants, recreational opportunities and stunning natural surroundings that beautifully frame the village.”

Also in The Cliffs village, is Pardee’s gated Nova Ridge neighborhood with homes priced approximately from the mid-$600,000s. Featured architectural styles of midcentury modern, desert contemporary and modern Nevada distinguish the homes that range from 3,172 square feet to 4,413 square feet.

A Cliffs village address comes standard with all that Summerlin offers, including parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers; pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses, more than two dozen public and private schools; and the Downtown Summerlin area, offering fashion, dining and entertainment; and Red Rock Resort. The City National Arena — practice facility and home of the Vegas Golden Knights; and coming soon, Las Vegas Ballpark, a AAA- baseball stadium and future home of the Las Vegas 51s, are also nearby.

The Cliffs is near the 215 Beltway for easy access to all points in the valley, including McCarran International Airport, the Strip and Downtown Summerlin.

Summerlin offers more than 180 floor plans in 30 neighborhoods in seven distinct villages and two custom home enclaves throughout the community. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $250,000s to more than $1 million. And for those looking for quick occupancy, there are dozens of homes available for quick move-in. Visit Summerlin.com for information.