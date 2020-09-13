Pardee welcomes first family to Arden in Inspirada

The first family in the new Arden neighborhood at Inspirada moved only a mile from their previous Inspirada home.

Pardee Homes welcomes the Strehlow family, from left, Abbey, Jill, Robby, Tori and Rylee, as the first family to move into the homebuilder's new Arden neighborhood at Inspirada. (Pardee Homes)

“We wanted to stay in the area and live in a Pardee home,” Jill Strehlow said. “I had my eye on this, I knew I wanted to be in a Pardee home.

“After reading about it and hearing about Arden, the shutdown went into effect and we were those crazy people who put their home on the market and bought this one,” she said, referring to the new Arden Plan Four home she shares with her husband, Robby, and daughters, Rylee, Tori and Abbey.

With the entire family living at home for the time being, the Strehlows are happy their home is roomy enough for everyone to spread out and have their own spaces.

“The loft has been our home office and we rotate throughout the house for work, college and high school classes,” she said.

They also appreciate their outdoor living space and have plans for an outdoor kitchen and fireplace.

“It has everything we need to entertain in a cozy spot,” Strehlow said.

Parks are close by — including Inspirada’s new Attesa park — in addition to a neighborhood park and swimming pool coming soon for Arden residents.

“I’m able to walk out our front door and be on a walking trail, while I’m far away from the city but close to everything we need. This is really a great location, and all for under $70 a month in fees.”

Despite difficult circumstances, Strehlow said the homebuying process was “really fabulous,” thanks to Pardee team members, who bonded with the family along the way.

“We have built and bought several houses, but we have never been so pleased with the way everything has been handled. Pardee makes you feel valued as a homeowner, which is night and day from previous experiences.”

“This exciting new contemporary neighborhood appeals to many families like the Strehlows, including first-time buyers and growing families,” said Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews. “The time is right for homebuyers to take advantage of record-low mortgage rates and price points that are attainable for families without compromising high-end amenities.”

Through Oct. 18, Pardee is offering move-in-ready homes with limited-time incentives and historically low interest rates at premium locations valleywide during the Opportunity Knocks Event. Call 702-374-0434 for details.

Conveniently located off Bicentennial Parkway and Via Inspirada in the rapidly growing West Henderson area, the new Arden neighborhood offers two-story, single-family homes in four open concept floor plans with approximately 2,014 square feet to 2,735 square feet of living space.

Homebuyers can choose from Arden’s four distinct floor plans featuring two to five bedrooms, two to three baths, spacious great room, modern kitchen, two-car garage and energy-saving features and options through the award-winning Pardee Homes LivingSmart and HomeSmart programs. Arden’s cutting-edge design showcases modern interpretations of Spanish, Desert and Nevada Living architecture that showcases the unique Southern Nevada indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

Priced in the high $300,000s, Arden Plan One measures approximately 2,014 square feet with two to three bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garage, while Arden Plan Two measures approximately 2,388 square feet with two to four bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garage.

Arden Plan Three includes approximately 2,430 square feet of living space with up to four bedrooms, 2½ to three baths, great room and two-car garage. Plan Four at Arden measures approximately 2,735 square feet with up to five bedrooms, three baths and two-car garage. Plans three and four are priced from the low $400,000s. Options include third, fourth or fifth bedrooms in lieu of lofts and lounges, as well as extended kitchen island and Alumawood patio cover in select floor plans.

Arden residents will enjoy the exclusive neighborhood swimming pool; open green spaces and play area, in addition to having access to Inspirada’s 35 miles of trails, community parks, dog parks, soccer and Little League fields and basketball, tennis and volleyball courts.

Arden homebuyers also benefit from Arden’s low homeowners association fees, with no local improvement district fees. Close to top-rated schools and abundant shopping and dining venues, Arden’s location allows easy access to Interstate 15 and St. Rose Parkway, only 15 minutes from McCarran International Airport and the Las Vegas Strip. West Henderson is home to the future practice facility of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders, and an array of outdoor recreation opportunities including proximity to Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area and 160 miles of walking and biking trails.

For more information, visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-710-4812.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new-home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada since 1952. Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.