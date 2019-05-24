Pardee’s Indigo offers move-in-ready homes

Indigo by Pardee Homes features modern, two-story homes priced from the low $300,000s in an established area of North Las Vegas.

Shown is the Plan One model at Pardee Homes’ Indigo in North Las Vegas, just off the 215 Beltway at Revere Street and Dorrell Lane. (Pardee Homes)

Floor plans at Indigo range from 2,014 square feet to 2,642 square feet with up to five bedrooms and three baths. Homes include the builder’s LivingSmart energy-saving features and options.

A limited number of move-in-ready homes are available at Indigo. Visit www.pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684 for additional information and pricing.

A move-in-ready Indigo Plan 2-B at cul-de-sac homesite No. 138 measures 2,414 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, two-car garage, lounge, quartz kitchen countertops and upgraded designer flooring. It is priced approximately from $349,795.

Also, available is a move-in-ready Indigo Plan One at homesite No. 106. The home measures 2,014 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garage and has designer flooring, upgraded General Electric Café appliances, upgraded interior paint, upgraded cabinets and quartz kitchen countertops. It is priced approximately from $320,816.

A move-in-ready Plan Three at homesite No. 107 at Indigo measures 2,642 square feet and is priced from $369,801. The home has three bedrooms, 2½ baths, den-office, lift, upgraded interior paint and flooring and quartz countertops.

Indigo’s location at the northern rim of the Las Vegas Valley marks the next generation of Pardee development in North Las Vegas, including the builder’s Eldorado master-planned community, which became a cornerstone of the city.

To reach Indigo, take the 215/Bruce Woodbury Beltway to Revere Street. Exit Revere Street south, turn left on Dorrell Lane and follow the sign to the New Home Gallery and model homes.

New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers.

Pardee Homes, established in 1921, was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the past 67 years

Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.