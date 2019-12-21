Pardee’s Sandalwood opens in Summerlin

Sandalwood by Pardee Homes, the newest neighborhood in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin, is now open for sales. This new gated neighborhood, minutes from Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, features four gorgeous and stunning contemporary floor plans in one of the most scenic areas of the community.

Sandalwood by Pardee Homes in the Summerlin village of Stonebridge sits on elevated topography overlooking the valley. (Summerlin)

Sandalwood by Pardee Homes, the newest neighborhood in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin, is now open for sales.

This new gated neighborhood, minutes from Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, features four gorgeous and stunning contemporary floor plans in one of the most scenic areas of the community.

Marked by luxurious finishes and touches at every turn, Sandalwood homes each offer modern, open floor plans that range from 3,151 square feet to 4,454 square with three to five bedrooms and from 3½ to 5½ baths.

All floor plans feature a three-car garage and include an abundance of indoor/outdoor living space to take advantage of the area’s gorgeous scenery. Sandalwood homes are priced from the mid-$700,000s.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, Sandalwood brings an element of understated elegance to the village of Stonebridge through thoughtful and striking architecture and floor plans that accommodate today’s more experiential lifestyles.

“Perfect for entertaining, Sandalwood was designed in harmony with its surroundings, yet its distinctive style makes an immediate impact. Coupled with Stonebridge’s exceptional topography, location and elevation, Sandalwood is perfectly positioned for those seeking luxury living in one of Southern Nevada’s most spectacular spots.”

Stonebridge is a 502-acre residential village featuring a Prairie Highland design theme that reflects and enhances the surrounding Mojave Desert environment through community elements, architecture, landscape, walls and color.

Located on elevated topography just north of West Charleston Boulevard near Summerlin’s boundary with Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Stonebridge offers views of the city to the east and the mountains to the west. Beautifully framed by the area’s signature peaks, Stonebridge is perfectly situated to offer a front row view of Southern Nevada’s hallmark sunrises and sunsets.

Stonebridge Park, a 12-acre village park, is in the planning and design process and will break ground early next year. It is slated to include lighted soccer fields, basketball court with half courts at both ends, an adult exercise area, pickleball courts, shaded playground and picnic pavilions and restrooms.

Other village amenities include Doral Academy Red Rock charter school serving grades K-11. Stonebridge is within close proximity to other popular Summerlin parks, including The Paseos Park, The Vistas Park, Community Center and Pool and the popular climbing- and adventure-themed Fox Hill Park.

A Stonebridge village address comes standard with all that Summerlin offers, including 250-plus parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; and the Downtown Summerlin area with fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort, office towers, City National Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility and Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

For information on Sandalwood and other neighborhoods in the village of Stonebridge and throughout Summerlin, visit Summerlin.com.