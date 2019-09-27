90°F
Pardee’s SmartBuy Campaign offers move-in-ready homes

September 27, 2019 - 4:14 pm
 

From now until mid-November, Pardee Homes is offering a limited number of move-in-ready homes at premier Pardee neighborhoods with prices starting in the low $300,000.

“The SmartBuy Campaign features incentives that include designer upgrades and large homesites, further enhanced by today’s low interest rates,” Pardee Regional President Klif Andrews said. ”Smart buyers can check out daily deals by visiting pardeesmart.com.”

A move-in ready Cirrus Plan One measures 2,014 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garage. The two-story home is priced at $396,665. It includes a gated courtyard, black-and-white granite countertops, Lenox Thermofoil white kitchen cabinets, upgraded flooring and Alumawood patio cover. The Cirrus neighborhood is in southwest Las Vegas.

The Corterra neighborhood in Henderson features a move-in-ready Plan One on an oversized homesite with 2,652 square feet of living space, priced at $499,378.

The two-story home includes a covered patio, den-office, loft, three bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garage.

Upgrades include white maple Baxter kitchen cabinets, ash gray quartz kitchen countertops, General Electric stainless steel appliances, 12-foot stacking glass door to the backyard and Home Smart technologies, including Amazon White Glove service. The buyer may select flooring at Pardee’s Design Studio.

Nova Ridge, the award-winning Summerlin neighborhood known for modern design with stunning city and mountain views, has a move-in-ready Plan Five priced at $957,509. It features a covered patio and loft with deck, interior courtyard off the entry, downstairs master suite, stacking doors at the great room-dining room, family room fireplace, upgraded designer flooring and designer-selected quartz kitchen countertops. With 3,962 square feet of living space, the two-story home offers four bedrooms, 3½ baths and three-car garage.

Visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-710-4457 for additional information and pricing. New Home Gallery hours at Pardee’s Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2-6 p.m. Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers.

Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the past 67 years. Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.

