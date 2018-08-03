Park House puts finishing touches on pool areas

Park House — a three-story luxury condominium community situated between the Las Vegas Strip and the Summerlin shopping and entertainment hub — has put the finishing touches on an extensive renovation, emerging with a fresh, new look in its lobby and pool areas.

Updates are now complete on all the community’s common areas, now appointed with new modern furnishings and bright pops of color, exuding a comfortable, yet contemporary, vibe. The pool area is equipped with new cabanas, furniture and umbrellas — all in vivid hues of turquoise and green, while the lobby now has plush transitional-style furniture — accentuated by bold abstract art and whimsical sculptures.

According to Brian Krueger, senior vice president at Coldwell Banker Premier Realty, Park House is one of the valley’s best-kept secrets.

“With our common area remodel now complete, Park House is more beautiful than ever. When people enter our community, they are wowed by its inviting ambiance and intimate resort-like setting.”

With the sun-splashed appeal of a posh, boutique-style hotel, the community offers an amenity-rich lifestyle with an expansive, 75-foot, resort-style swimming pool with cabanas, tanning pools and daybeds; a heated spa; state-of-the-art, private, two-story fitness/wellness center with yoga/Pilates level, overlooking the swimming pool, steam room and dry sauna; rooftop sundeck with a tasting kitchen; picnic area with barbecue stations and fire pits; a resident lounge with a pool table; shuffle board; big-screen TV viewing area and kitchen and underground controlled-accessed parking.

Park House’s prime location allows residents to work, play, shop, explore and relax all in the same location — offering a true “lock and live” lifestyle.

Park House is offering a limited collection of newly renovated luxury condominiums for sale. Some of the community’s most desirable residences — located with panoramas of the vibrant Vegas’ Strip or Spring Mountains — are available.

With prices starting from $317,000s, Park House offers two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 1,541 square feet to 2,500 square feet. The condos feature designer finishes and high-end fixtures, including hardwood-style floors, walk-in closets, oversized soaking tubs, sleek, stainless-steel Kitchen Aid appliances, Quartzite and travertine countertops and a spacious, private patio or balcony.

Large, open floor plans have great rooms and soaring 9½-foot-high ceilings, with private exterior front doors and massive gallery windows, giving each residence the feel of a spacious home. Residences also feature frameless walk-in master bathroom showers, custom cabinets with an additional handmade wine rack and built-in storage, European-style faucets and sleek single-basin kitchen sinks. Smart home touches include Nest thermostats, light-emitting diode lighting and dimmers throughout.

Park House is at 8925 W. Flamingo Road. For sales information call 702-998-4118 or email sales@parkhouselv.com. Visit our website at www.parkhouselv.com.