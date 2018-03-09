Park House refurbished condo units hit market

Situated between the Strip and the breathtaking natural beauty of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Park House captures the essence of the Las Vegas lifestyle in a tranquil condominium community setting.

Resort-style condominium complex, Park House, has placed 43 newly renovated luxury condo units on the market. (Park House)

Located along the West Flamingo corridor, the community is a hidden gem offering a resort-like ambiance, with easy access to the very best of Las Vegas — from the dynamic nightlife and energy of the Strip to hundreds of nearby shopping and dining options. Park House is minutes away from the 215 Beltway and 13 miles from McCarran International Airport.

Outdoor enthusiasts will revel in the natural wonders of the nearly 200,000-acre Red Rock Canyon — replete with narrow canyons, waterfalls, surreal rock formations and abundant opportunities for hiking, biking and rock climbing — just seven miles to the west.

Meeting a demand for modern desert living, Park House is now offering a limited collection of 43 newly renovated luxury condominiums for sale.

According to Brian Krueger, senior vice president at Coldwell Banker Premier Realty, Park House is one of the best-kept secrets in the Las Vegas Valley.

“When people enter the bright, welcoming courtyard of our community, they are wowed by the contemporary vibe of this beautiful community, its beautiful resort-like setting and the scope of its highly amenitized spa-like offerings.”

Priced from the upper $200,000s to the upper $300,000s, Park House offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 1,269 to 2,500 square feet. The condos feature designer finishes and high-end fixtures, including hardwood style floors, walk-in closets, oversized soaking tubs, sleek stainless-steel Kitchen Aid appliances, quartzite and travertine countertops and a private patio or balcony.

The large, airy open floor plans have great rooms and 9½-foot-high ceilings. Private exterior front doors and massive gallery windows give each residence the feel of a spacious home. Residences also feature frameless walk-in master bath showers, custom cabinets with an additional handmade wine rack and built-in storage, European-style faucets and single-basin kitchen sinks. Smart-home touches include Nest thermostats, LED lighting and dimmers throughout. Select homes boast panorama views of the Strip or Red Rock’s Spring Mountains.

With the ambiance of a chic, boutique-style hotel, the community offers an amenity-rich lifestyle with an expansive 75-foot, resort-style swimming pool with cabanas; tanning pools and daybeds; a heated spa; private two-story fitness/wellness center with yoga/Pilates level overlooking the swimming pool; a steam room and dry sauna; rooftop sundeck with a tasting kitchen; picnic area with barbecue stations and fire pits; a resident lounge with a pool table; shuffle board; big screen TV viewing area and kitchen; and underground controlled-accessed parking.

Best of all, Park House allows residents to work, play, shop and relax all in the same location — offering a true lock-and-live lifestyle. Park House is east of the 215 Beltway at Durango Drive and West Flamingo Road and is situated near Downtown Summerlin with easy access to public transportation, the Strip and Red Rock Resort.

For sales information call 702-998- 4118 or email sales@parkhouselv.com. Visit our website at parkhouselv.com.