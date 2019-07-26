Physician chooses Juhl for its location

When Dr. Glen de Guzman decided to move to Nevada to be closer to family and further his medical career, his criteria was practically a blank canvas. But after a thorough search exploring single-family homes and condominiums all across the valley, he quickly discovered everything he needed was at Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas.

Earlier this year, Dr. Glen de Guzman purchased a two-bedroom, two-bath residence at Juhl, a loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas. (Mona Shield Payne/Juhl)

When Dr. Glen de Guzman decided to move to Nevada to be closer to family and further his medical career, his criteria was practically a blank canvas. But after a thorough search exploring single-family homes and condominiums all across the valley, he quickly discovered everything he needed was at Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas.

“Last fall, after working as an OBGYN physician for Harvard University Hospitals for nearly three years, I accepted a great opportunity with the UNLV School of Medicine. Next up was my search for a home in Las Vegas where much of my family lives,” de Guzman said. “I looked in all corners of the valley and at all types of homes, but I kept gravitating back to downtown Las Vegas. I actually came across Juhl very early on in my search and loved everything about it, but felt obligated to look at other homes and communities. My dream home ultimately ended up being a two-bedroom, two-bath condo in a high-rise in the heart of iconic downtown Las Vegas and I love everything about it. Best of all, my commute to work at University Medical Center is less than 10 minutes.”

“Having lived in Boston for a few years, I was accustomed to an urban lifestyle, diverse culture and walkability to restaurants, bars and art galleries. I appreciate living at Juhl because it’s allowed me to maintain that same lifestyle. I love the ease of going downstairs for healthy food options at Greens & Proteins; and as a huge fan of CrossFit, I immediately started working out at CrossFit Las Vegas when they opened at The Promendade at Juhl and love the fact that I can get a workout in without having to even leave the building. And, many of my favorite eateries are within walking distance, including Le Thai, Esther’s Kitchen and Makers & Finders.”

De Guzman also fell in love with the minimal maintenance that comes with luxury condominium ownership, especially with the high demands of his medical profession. And when he can find the time for rest and relaxation, he soaks up the sun at Juhl’s resort-inspired pool, where he has met and befriended many of the community’s residents.

“I am so grateful for Juhl’s sense of community and the friendly neighbors I’ve met in the short few months I’ve lived here. It’s made the move from the East Coast an easy one and I look forward to participating in some of the lifestyle activities and gatherings led by Evelyn, the community’s lifestyle director. I truly bought more than a home at Juhl, I locked in the complete package and I couldn’t be happier,” de Guzman said.

Juhl includes dozens of floor plans that are one-of-a-kind, with studios starting in the low $200,000s. Private balconies, 10-foot ceilings, energy-efficient design and details, exposed concrete surfaces and mechanicals and upgraded fixtures and surfaces all combine to create Juhl’s cool urban vibe. Other amenities include 24-hour security; Wi-Fi in common areas; gated parking structure with assigned resident parking and electric vehicle charging station; ground-floor retail; and full-service concierge.

For more information or to arrange a private sales presentation of Juhl, visit juhllv.com or call 702-816-5466. Juhl sales center is at 353 E Bonneville Ave. The sales center is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.