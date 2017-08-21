Premier Mortgage Lending sticks to the basics

“It’s more than simply nostalgia,” said Rick Piette, owner of Las Vegas-based Premier Mortgage Lending. “Progress may show us new ways to automate processes, but when it comes to our homes, our money, and our relationships — it seems we always return to the basics. We want to do business with real people who understand our needs, that we can look in the eye and decide for ourselves if they’re honest, ethical, and trustworthy. And that’s something you sure can’t get from a business you can only connect with online.”

The wheels of progress keep turning, so we’re told. Some may say that those wheels gain traction and move us constantly forward. But if that’s the case, why the cycles when “everything old is new again?” That’s a question Rick Piette, owner of Las Vegas-based Premier Mortgage Lending, has thought a lot about.

“It’s more than simply nostalgia,” he said. “Progress may show us new ways to automate processes, but when it comes to our homes, our money, and our relationships — it seems we always return to the basics. We want to do business with real people who understand our needs, that we can look in the eye and decide for ourselves if they’re honest, ethical, and trustworthy. And that’s something you sure can’t get from a business you can only connect with online.”

In fact, we’ve all learned that it’s easy to be misled by large corporations headquartered states (or even countries) away — whether buying a car, or getting a mortgage loan. More than ever before, it seems there’s a huge amount of distrust that the consumer has developed about many industries, and rightfully so.

“When you have to ask yourself, ‘Is my airbag going to deploy and injure me with shrapnel?’ or ‘Has my bank been opening accounts I didn’t ask for and charging me for them?’ – that’s when you start wondering, ‘Is there anyone I can trust?’ These are legitimate fears consumers have today, which is why it’s not unusual that the cycle always seems to come back to this: Finding local merchants to do business with.

“I’ve seen this happen over and over through the years,” Piette said. “In the mortgage business, there’s always something ‘new and shiny’ that comes along to attract people … at first. These companies are like traveling peddlers, selling their wares and moving on when the audience starts to notice that the sparkle isn’t all they promised it would be. Customers discover that the firm business foundation they expected isn’t really there. But that foundation is something Premier Mortgage has always had. In truth, they’ve built their reputation on it.

As Piette explains: “It’s our commitment to really being there for our customers that makes the difference. To be available for them, to answer their questions, discover their needs, help them achieve their goals, and find the best mortgage loan possible for their situation. Of course, we use the latest technologies to work on their behalf, but the real difference is this: We’re right here in the same town. And that gives both of us an incredible advantage.

“At Premier Mortgage, we don’t pretend we can learn everything we need to do our best for a customer through an online portal. We really get to know them – often their family and friends, too – because they’re our neighbors. They live and work and play in Las Vegas just like we do. We share common goals, community, and interests. In short, because we’re local and we’re here to stay, we take the time to build real relationships – not just digital ones. And that gives our customers a real sense of who we are, too.”

“So when a Premier Loan officer gets to work on your behalf, you know that’s exactly what they’re doing. We don’t just mark off check boxes on a form and tell you: ‘Yes, you qualify’ or ‘No, you don’t.’ We search for solutions, and more often than not, we find them.

“A lot of buyers don’t realize there are many other options aside from the typical FHA, (Federal Housing Administration) VA (Veterans Affairs), and conventional loans. As a longtime local mortgage broker in Las Vegas. I’ve worked hard to build a vast network of loan programs to fit almost every type of homebuyer’s situation. Plus, we not only locate many loan programs for our customers, we take part in creating them, too,” he said.

“For example, our true “No Fee Loan” helps our customers save thousands of dollars by not charging them any loan fees. And there’s no magic about it – we just chose to earn less than a bank or mortgage banker would on your loan. Part of how we make that work is by not having all the overhead and layers of executives on staff. At larger organizations, charges have to be added to your loan to cover those costs.

“But because we’re a small local business, we can help our clients save money and still be successful, too. It’s a decision we made long ago to serve our customers better, and we’re proud that we did. We know from experience that often — by not charging our buyers those fees — it can literally make the difference between getting loan approval … or not. In that sense, I actually like to think that there is a ‘wheel of progress’ in motion at Premier. Why? Because when our customers succeed, it’s good for us, and it’s good for Las Vegas. That matters to us.”

