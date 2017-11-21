Pulte designer homes available across the valley

Pulte Homes has a diverse selection of designer homes available for quick move in, ranging from 2,156 to 4,610 square feet and priced from the mid-$300,000s to the high $700,000s.

Pulte Homes has a diverse selection of designer homes available for quick move-in, ranging from 2,156 to 4,610 square feet and priced from the mid-$300,000s to the high $700,000s.

“It’s a great time to join the growing family of satisfied Pulte homeowners,” said Jason Demuth, division director of marketing for PulteGroup. “Pulte designs and builds homes for today’s modern families, and our success is proof positive of their popularity with Southern Nevadans. With a commitment to superior construction quality, open and consumer-inspired designs and neighborhoods in the valley’s most popular locations, Pulte has a home for just about every homebuyer.”

Currently selling for quick move-in at the Estates at Tule Springs are three upgraded homes including the Kingsgate and Royalty. They range from 3,949 to 4,260 square feet and feature four to five bedrooms and 3½ to five baths. Prices range from $725,103 to $799,880.

At Reverence, an entire village built exclusively by Pulte Homes in the master-planned community of Summerlin, Collection I has three two-story homes available for quick move-in. They range from 2,595 to 2,806 square feet and offer three to four bedrooms and up to 3½ baths. These three homes start in mid-$500,000s. Collection III at Reverence offers two move-in-ready homes, including the 2,313-square-foot Verona priced at $609,031 and the 2,450-square-foot Parklane at $610,015. Each features three bedrooms and 2½ baths.

Boasting a rugged contemporary design, Vistara in The Cliffs village in Summerlin has four homes available for quick move-in, ranging from 2,439 to 2,599 square feet and priced from $507,235 to $621,342. These one- and two-story homes feature three bedrooms, 2½ baths with many notable features, such as floating staircases, chef kitchens and loft-covered balconies.

Set within the shadows of Red Rock Canyon and boasting sweeping views of the Las Vegas Valley, Estrella in the Paseos Village in Summerlin offers for quick move-in the 2,440-square-foot, two-story Verona for $576,331, featuring three bedrooms, 2½ baths, oversized master suite and wood flooring. The Parklane model home is also available for immediate move-in. This 2,610-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, 3½ bath, culinary kitchen and covered patio is priced at $655,960.

Skyline Estates in Henderson hosts two quick move-in homes. The two-story, 3,166-square-foot corner lot Fremont features four bedrooms, 3½ bath with courtyard and large covered patio for $452,692. The smartly designed Gardengate at 2,286 square feet includes three bedrooms, 2½ baths, chef kitchen, den and wet bar and covered patio, and is priced at $446,821.

The gated community of Copper Ridge, bordering a natural desert mesa and Wet ‘n’ Wild water park in southwest Las Vegas, has four quick move-in homes available ranging from 2,575 to 3,763 square feet and priced from $363,880 to $589,980. The two-story homes include four to five bedrooms, 2½ to 3½ baths and feature such notable design elements as first-floor owner’s suites, cover patios, private casitas and upstairs lofts.

Three homes are selling for quick move-in at The Cove — Horizon and Shoreline Collection — set within a gated enclave in Southern Highlands. Available are two one-story homes and one two-story home ranging in size from 2,156 to 2,718 square feet and featuring two to three bedrooms and 2½ baths. Designer home prices range from the high $300,000s to high $400,000s.

At 4,610 square feet with six bedrooms and 6½ baths, the Vittoria at the Cove Retreat Collection in Southern Highlands is available for quick move-in for $739,880. This home includes a guest suite with living room, modern indoor/outdoor space, large closets and ample storage space. Set within an exclusive gated enclave, the community features a private outdoor pool and park, and network of trails connecting residents to the master plan’s parks, spa, golf course.

The gated community of Evergreen at Skye Canyon in the northwest valley is selling nine quick move-in homes, ranging in size from 2,455 to 3,512 square feet and priced from $419,272 to $498,956. The two-story homes include notable features and upgrades. The community has its own private pocket park,

Pulte keeps consumers top of mind when designing its homes with Life Tested features that include rigorous construction methods to ensure all homes are built as promised; open, functional gathering spaces in kitchens, dining and living areas; and popular features such as optional casitas, flex rooms, floating staircases, open corner sliding doors and abundant flex spaces.

A strong focus on energy efficiency is created by such elements as conditioned attic space, jump ducts and transfer grills for proper air circulation, tankless water heaters, Energy Star appliances, Low-E windows and high SEER HVAC systems that combine to earn Pulte built homes Energy Star 3.1 advanced ratings.