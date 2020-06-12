104°F
Pulte opens Foxtail in Summerlin

June 12, 2020 - 3:17 pm
 

Foxtail, one of two neighborhoods by Pulte Homes in the village of Stonebridge in the master-planned community of Summerlin, is now open and actively selling. Featuring two collections of single-story and two-story homes, Foxtail offers six unique floor plans in a location close to schools, shopping and recreation within an award-winning community.

With 10 actively selling neighborhoods, including Foxtail, Stonebridge is bustling with activity and offers a showcase of new homes in a variety of price points, elevations and floor plans. Situated on elevated topography near Summerlin’s boundary with Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Stonebridge spans 50 acres and features a Prairie Highland design theme that reflects the surrounding Mojave Desert environment through community elements like architecture, landscape, walls and color — evident in the design of all homes throughout the village.

Foxtail’s I Series, starting from the $400,000s, offers three two-story floor plans, including the Camelia model that spans 2,063 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garage. The Saffron model offers 2,397 square feet with four bedrooms, 2½ to 3½ baths and two-car garage. The Modena floor plan has 2,416 square feet with three to five bedrooms, 2½ to 3½ baths and two-car garage.

The II Series includes three single-story floor plans starting from the $500,000s. The Trieste model spans 2,156 square feet with two to three bedrooms, 2½ to 3½ baths, two-car garage, and second bedroom guest suite. The Gardengate model encompasses 2,294 square feet with three bedrooms, two baths, two- to three-car garage and front courtyard. The Parklane model spans 2,450 square feet with three to four bedrooms, 2½ to 3½ baths and two- to three-car garage.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, it’s easy to see why Pulte chose to develop not one, but two spectacular neighborhoods in the scenic Stonebridge village.

“True to Pulte’s reputation of delivering quality homes for today’s modern families, Foxtail is poised for success and should be on the list for anyone seeking a new home in an exceptional area with access to world-class outdoor opportunities and abundant amenities.”

A 12-acre village park is under development and will include lighted soccer fields, basketball court, exercise area, pickleball courts and shaded playground and picnic pavilions. The village is home to Doral Academy Red Rock charter school serving grades K-11, and other popular Summerlin parks are within close proximity.

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is the home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers more than 160 floor plans in 34 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com. While appointments are not required, they are encouraged.

