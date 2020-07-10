Pulte opens Starling in Summerlin

Starling by Pulte Homes is open in the village of Stonebridge in the master-planned community of Summerlin. Featuring two collections of two-story homes, Starling offers five unique floor plans with spacious gathering places, sunlit kitchens and rear-covered loggias. Starling homes are priced from the low $500,000s.

Pulte Homes has opened a new neighborhood in Summerlin's Stonebridge village. It features two collections of two-story homes. (Summerlin)

The I Series includes the Palermo model that spans 2,806 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ to 4½ baths and three-car garage. The Palermo offers abundant indoor-outdoor living with a covered oversized loggia and open concept design. The Sanremo model spans 3,310 square feet with four to five bedrooms, 2½ to 3½ baths and two-car garage. The Tivoli floor plan offers 3,696 square feet with four to six bedrooms, 3½ to 5½ baths, and three-car garage. The Tivoli is designed for entertaining and large families, with an open space layout featuring a game room, flex and covered loggia.

The II Series includes two floor plans. The Starwood model spans 3,557 square feet with four to five bedrooms, 3½ to 4¼ baths and three-car garage. Starwood features a grand foyer, ample space for entertaining and a generously sized owner’s suite with private mirador. The Willowbrook model encompasses 3,824 square feet with five bedrooms, 3½ baths, two- to three-car garage and boundless space.

Situated on elevated topography near Summerlin’s boundary with Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, the village of Stonebridge spans 50 acres and features a Prairie Highland design theme that reflects the surrounding Mojave Desert environment through community elements like architecture, landscape, walls and color.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, Stonebridge is one of the most scenic and stunning villages in the community, thanks to its elevation and proximity to Red Rock Canyon that delivers consistent and breathtaking views.

“The village is the perfect spot for Pulte Homes to continue its legacy of building quality homes in Summerlin,” Bisterfeldt said. “On the heels of delivering some of the most popular neighborhoods in the community, Pulte is preparing to offer yet another beautiful neighborhood offering expansive floor plans ideal for gathering, entertaining and families of all sizes.”

A 12-acre village park is under development and will include lighted soccer fields, basketball court, exercise area, pickleball courts and shaded playground and picnic pavilions. The village is home to Doral Academy Red Rock charter school serving grades K-11, and other popular Summerlin parks are within close proximity.

A Stonebridge village address comes standard with all that Summerlin offers, including parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; and 26 public, private and charter schools. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. The City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers more than 160 floor plans in 34 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com. While appointments are not required, they are encouraged.