Pulte showcases Reverence in Summelrin

Reverence, a 300-acre village in Summerlin, developed exclusively by Pulte Homes, has experienced brisk sales since it opened last year, with more than 300 homes sold. Today, Reverence features six collections of homes in a variety of architectural styles and price points with home sites available for all home designs and several quick move-in homes.

Two collections, ideal for young families, move-up buyers and empty nesters, offer single- and two-story floor plans, ranging from 1,579 square feet to more than 2,806 square feet, priced from the low $400,000s. Four collections, designed for affluent families, upscale empty nesters, as well as those seeking the ultimate second home in Las Vegas, are located behind a guard gate. These homes offer a luxury lifestyle and range from 2,156 square feet to 4,815-plus square feet in single- and two-story floor plans, including estate homes. These homes are priced from low $500,000s.

According to Bridjette Shelfo, division vice president of sales for PulteGroup, Reverence has resonated with buyers for many reasons, including its location on an elevated ridgeline west of the 215 Beltway bordering Red Rock Conservation Area.

“Reverence’s elevated location at the northernmost tip of Summerlin offers the best of both worlds — easy access to anywhere in the valley including Downtown Summerlin via the Beltway and incredible exposures of the mountains and city,” Shelfo said. “The mountains to the west create a backdrop that’s as scenic as the view, creating a sense of sanctuary and protection from further development west of the village.”

According to Shelfo, Pulte believes there are several other factors, in addition to its location, that contributed to Reverence’s sales success. These include the homes’ spacious floor plans and wide range of transitional and contemporary designs inspired by Craftsman, Prairie, Hacienda, Farmhouse and Desert Contemporary styles that cater to diverse architectural preferences.

Further proof of Reverence’s success is the community’s recognition by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) National Sales and Marketing Council as a Silver Award Honoree Best Master-Planned Community of the Year.

“To be recognized with an award of this scale for a master plan still in its infancy is remarkable,” Shelfo said. “We are honored to be among so many other great communities nationwide. We knew we had something special with Reverence, when more than 2,500 prospective homebuyers visited the community during its grand opening weekend in mid-June and we sold all of our released home sites within the first few weeks. Since then, Reverence has been one of the top-selling communities in the valley each month.”

Pulte also gives credit for Reverence’s early success to its location that offers a Summerlin address with access to the community’s abundant amenities.

These include parks, walking trails, golf courses, schools and nearby Downtown Summerlin, home to City National Arena — practice facility for the Vegas Golden Knights, and coming soon, Las Vegas Ballpark — a 10,000-capacity baseball stadium that will serve as the new home of the Las Vegas 51s.

All Reverence residents enjoy miles of walking trails, an 8-acre park that includes an amphitheater, walking track and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts.

A 16,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor recreation facility with state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor resort and lap pools and pickleball, and is the centerpiece of the village and accessible to residents within the guard gate.

The Reverence recreation center also includes a multipurpose room, great room, fire pit and outdoor terrace, men’s and women’s locker rooms and wet deck for poolside sunbathing.

The recreation center is for the exclusive use of Reverence residents who live in one of seven neighborhoods inside the guard gate.

