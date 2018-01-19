Pulte to open Bellano in Lake Las Vegas

On the heels of a successful 2017 in Southern Nevada, which included the launch of Reverence, a 300-acre village in Summerlin and strong sales at a dozen neighborhoods throughout the valley, Pulte Homes announces Bellano, its first ever community at Lake Las Vegas.

Pulte Homes is opening its first Lake Las Vegas community, Bellano, Jan. 20. (Pulte Homes)

The patio at Mimi & Coco Bistro overlooks Lake Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager RJNewHomes.Vegas)

People walk along a path at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson on May 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens RJNewHomes.Vegas)

On the heels of a successful 2017 in Southern Nevada, which included the launch of Reverence, a 300-acre village in Summerlin, and strong sales at a dozen neighborhoods throughout the valley, Pulte Homes announces Bellano, its first community at Lake Las Vegas.

Bellano, now pre-selling, offers three Italian-styled, single-story floor plans in keeping with the design of the overall master plan and priced from the low $300,000s. Bellano will open officially Saturday in this premier master-planned community that features a 320-acre lake, access to the owners’ marina and water sport equipment, a retail village, resort hotels, renowned golf courses and access to Lake Las Vegas Sport Club, a private amenity for residents offering a variety of recreational opportunities.

The public grand opening commences at 10 a.m. and runs through 4 p.m. In addition to touring two fully furnished model homes, enjoy an opportunity to win a Lake Las Vegas staycation that includes golf, dining and spa treatments; participate in a chipping and putting clinic with Jeff Gallagher, a PGA Tour Professional, from 1 to 3 p.m.; and enjoy delicious lite bites and drinks at the all new Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, prepared by celebrity chef Scott Commings. The Sports Club will also feature a pop-up with the Hilton’s Spa Ravella, Westin’s Aveda Spa and DLXVRSN magazine offering information on Ageless Aesthetics.

Bellano’s Brownstone model spans 1,579 square feet and features a large centralized kitchen that opens to a gathering room and café. It includes from two to three bedrooms, two to 2½ baths and two-car garage. It is priced from $315,880.

Encompassing 1,731 square feet, Bellano’s Silver Creek model features an open layout with a large kitchen island overlooking the café and gathering room. Priced from $332,880, this floor plan also offers from two to three bedrooms, two to 2½ baths and two-car garage.

Spanning 1,920 square feet, Bellano’s Tifton Walk floor plan features three bedrooms, two to 2½ baths and two-car garage. Priced from $353,880, this model features a covered patio, ample storage space and open gathering room with a modern kitchen design.

“It’s a great time to join the growing family of satisfied Pulte homeowners,” said Jason Demuth, division director of marketing and market intelligence for PulteGroup. “Pulte designs and builds homes for today’s modern families, and our success is proof positive of their popularity with Southern Nevadans.

“With a commitment to superior construction quality, open and modern consumer-inspired designs and neighborhoods in the valley’s most popular locations, Pulte has a home for just about every homebuyer.”

Pulte keeps consumers in mind when designing its homes via Life Tested features that include rigorous construction methods to ensure all homes are built as promised; open, functional gathering spaces in kitchens, dining and living areas; and popular features such as optional casitas, flex rooms, floating staircases, open corner sliding doors and abundant flex spaces. A strong focus on energy efficiency is created by such elements as air-conditioned attic space, jump ducts and transfer grills for proper air circulation, tankless water heaters, Energy Star appliances, low e-windows and High SEER HVAC systems that combine to earn Pulte-built homes Energy Star 3.1 advanced ratings.

PulteGroup Inc., based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in approximately 50 markets throughout the country.

Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders. PulteGroup conducts extensive research to provide homebuyers with innovative solutions and consumer-inspired homes and communities to make lives better. For more information, go to pultegroupinc.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com and jwhomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.