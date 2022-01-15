Pulte to open Talvona at Skye Hills in northwest

Pulte Homes has announced the grand opening of four, professionally decorated model homes at Talvona at Skye Hills, a walking-friendly, gated community in a northwest Las Vegas location, just an easy drive from great local retail, dining and many of the area’s most popular recreational opportunities.

Pulte Homes' single-story Parklane measures 2,462 square feet and includes three bedroom and three-car garage. (Pulte Homes)

With expertly refined architectural detail and timeless appeal, Talvona at Skye Hills features six, single-story floor plans in two collections, ranging from 1,579 square feet to 2,462-plus square feet with two to four bedrooms, two to 3½ baths, two- to three-car garages, dens, flex rooms, owner’s baths, modern kitchens, a variety of suite options and ample storage throughout. Covered loggias are standard fare in all six plans, as are spacious gathering rooms, ideal for entertaining and family gatherings. With a range of flexible plans and contemporary options, Talvona is attracting a wide range of home shoppers, looking for thoughtful home designs, single-level living, great schools and convenient access to all that the greater Las Vegas area has to offer.

At Talvona, homeowners won’t have to decide between a good commute and a great neighborhood as Talvona is convenient to Interstate 95 and the 215 Beltway for easy access to greater Las Vegas and beyond. Nearby recreation includes the 120-acre, Centennial Hills Park, Aliante Golf Club and the Aliante Casino and Hotel and Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort, complete with three championship golf courses, sculpted by World Golf Hall of Fame architect, Pete Dye. For those seeking a true outdoor experience, Mount Charleston, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and the Spring Mountain Range are all within close proximity to Talvona.

Talvona at Skye Hills is within the highly rated Clark County School District — the nation’s fifth largest school district, offering a variety of nationally recognized programs, including magnet schools, career and technical academies and advanced placement programs.

Pulte homes are designed with solutions for today’s challenges and are designed with unique features to help make life easier for homeowners. They’re built with innovative work-from-home spaces and dedicated home offices with enhanced Wi-Fi, so working from home can be much more productive. Storage spaces are thoughtfully placed exactly where they are needed to maximize every inch of the home.

Flexible indoor and outdoor gathering spaces allow homeowners to continue doing the things that bring joy, and better online schooling is made possible with dedicated learning areas where kids can focus and get to work.

Pulte’s rigorous construction methods include stringent standards and a high level of craftsmanship, designed to ensure that Pulte homes will be built with precision and delivered as promised. Standing behind its product, the company also offers a limited 10-year structural warranty and five-year protection against leaks for every home it builds.

For over 70 years, Pulte has built homes with the homeowner in mind. The things that are important to homebuyers are Pulte’s central focus, and include a solid foundation of quality construction and a simplified buying experience. With insightful Life Tested design features and easy personalization options, everyday moments are more enjoyable in a new Pulte home.

An indoor haven, an outdoor oasis. A classroom, an office. A play room, a nap room. Everyone defines home a little differently. At Talvona, as in all Pulte communities, homeowners can do more, because Pulte Homes has built in all the ways to get more out of life. That’s More Life Built In.

Talvona at Skye Hills is open daily, and walk-in customers are welcome. For directions or more information, visit pulte.com/Talvona, or call the sales office at 702-761-3149. Details of the Pulte homebuying experience, as well as information on all of the Las Vegas-area new home communities can be found at Pulte.com/LasVegas.