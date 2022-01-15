58°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Provided Content

Pulte to open Talvona at Skye Hills in northwest

Provided Content
January 15, 2022 - 11:05 am
 
Pulte Homes' single-story Parklane measures 2,462 square feet and includes three bedroom and th ...
Pulte Homes' single-story Parklane measures 2,462 square feet and includes three bedroom and three-car garage. (Pulte Homes)

Pulte Homes has announced the grand opening of four, professionally decorated model homes at Talvona at Skye Hills, a walking-friendly, gated community in a northwest Las Vegas location, just an easy drive from great local retail, dining and many of the area’s most popular recreational opportunities.

With expertly refined architectural detail and timeless appeal, Talvona at Skye Hills features six, single-story floor plans in two collections, ranging from 1,579 square feet to 2,462-plus square feet with two to four bedrooms, two to 3½ baths, two- to three-car garages, dens, flex rooms, owner’s baths, modern kitchens, a variety of suite options and ample storage throughout. Covered loggias are standard fare in all six plans, as are spacious gathering rooms, ideal for entertaining and family gatherings. With a range of flexible plans and contemporary options, Talvona is attracting a wide range of home shoppers, looking for thoughtful home designs, single-level living, great schools and convenient access to all that the greater Las Vegas area has to offer.

At Talvona, homeowners won’t have to decide between a good commute and a great neighborhood as Talvona is convenient to Interstate 95 and the 215 Beltway for easy access to greater Las Vegas and beyond. Nearby recreation includes the 120-acre, Centennial Hills Park, Aliante Golf Club and the Aliante Casino and Hotel and Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort, complete with three championship golf courses, sculpted by World Golf Hall of Fame architect, Pete Dye. For those seeking a true outdoor experience, Mount Charleston, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and the Spring Mountain Range are all within close proximity to Talvona.

Talvona at Skye Hills is within the highly rated Clark County School District — the nation’s fifth largest school district, offering a variety of nationally recognized programs, including magnet schools, career and technical academies and advanced placement programs.

Pulte homes are designed with solutions for today’s challenges and are designed with unique features to help make life easier for homeowners. They’re built with innovative work-from-home spaces and dedicated home offices with enhanced Wi-Fi, so working from home can be much more productive. Storage spaces are thoughtfully placed exactly where they are needed to maximize every inch of the home.

Flexible indoor and outdoor gathering spaces allow homeowners to continue doing the things that bring joy, and better online schooling is made possible with dedicated learning areas where kids can focus and get to work.

Pulte’s rigorous construction methods include stringent standards and a high level of craftsmanship, designed to ensure that Pulte homes will be built with precision and delivered as promised. Standing behind its product, the company also offers a limited 10-year structural warranty and five-year protection against leaks for every home it builds.

For over 70 years, Pulte has built homes with the homeowner in mind. The things that are important to homebuyers are Pulte’s central focus, and include a solid foundation of quality construction and a simplified buying experience. With insightful Life Tested design features and easy personalization options, everyday moments are more enjoyable in a new Pulte home.

An indoor haven, an outdoor oasis. A classroom, an office. A play room, a nap room. Everyone defines home a little differently. At Talvona, as in all Pulte communities, homeowners can do more, because Pulte Homes has built in all the ways to get more out of life. That’s More Life Built In.

Talvona at Skye Hills is open daily, and walk-in customers are welcome. For directions or more information, visit pulte.com/Talvona, or call the sales office at 702-761-3149. Details of the Pulte homebuying experience, as well as information on all of the Las Vegas-area new home communities can be found at Pulte.com/LasVegas.

MOST READ
1
Raiders get Strip sendoff to Cincinnati
Raiders get Strip sendoff to Cincinnati
2
Empty shelves again? Omicron disrupts Las Vegas grocery stores
Empty shelves again? Omicron disrupts Las Vegas grocery stores
3
Sisolak: Mask mandate stays, other mitigation measures off table
Sisolak: Mask mandate stays, other mitigation measures off table
4
NBC exhumes Ted Binion case on ‘Dateline’ episode
NBC exhumes Ted Binion case on ‘Dateline’ episode
5
Las Vegas massage therapist faces sexual assault charge
Las Vegas massage therapist faces sexual assault charge
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Summerlin offers residents access to abundant recreational amenities and opportunities to stay ...
Fitness a way of life in Summerlin
Provided Content

Some of Summerlin’s many special events are also geared toward healthy activities, including Tour de Summerlin — an annual cycling event that offers 40-, 60- and 80-mile courses through the scenic community and nearby Conservation Area; and the Summerlin Half Marathon, both scheduled to start and end at Downtown Summerlin this year on April 23. More information about these events is forthcoming.

Summerlin has been ranked No. 3 for the fourth year in a row on RCLCO’s national report of ne ...
Summerlin ranks No. 3 in nation for fourth straight year
Provided Content

Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., has ranked No. 3 for the fourth year in a row on RCLCO’s national report of new home sales in 2021. Summerlin is once again the highest-ranking master-planned community in Nevada on the annual list, showing an increase in yearly home sales of over 13 percent, with 1,619 new homes sold in 2021.

Brandon Roberts
LVR reports rising prices, record year
LVR

A report released Thursday by Las Vegas Realtors shows 2021 was a record year for sales of existing homes in Southern Nevada, with more than 50,000 properties changing hands despite rapidly rising prices and a tight housing supply.

Natalie Allred
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JAN. 8
Provided Content

Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Las Vegas has announced its new board for the 2022-23 term.

The year 2021 was another one for the record books for the master-planned community of Summerli ...
Summerlin marks another year of record home sales
Provided Content

The year 2021 was another one for the record books for The Howard Hughes Corp. and its Summerlin master-planned community with a number of milestone developments that include continuing evolution and growth of Downtown Summerlin as the community’s urban core and one of the valleys most popular dining/retail/entertainment/sports destinations, record home sales via the nation’s top homebuilders, expansion into Summerlin West — the newest area under active development, and the addition of new major amenities throughout the community.

Bel Canto by Richmond American Homes has 94 homesites. The new Cadence neighborhood offers two- ...
Richmond American opens Bel Canto in Cadence
Provided Content

Cadence, a 2,200-acre master-planned community in Henderson, continues its growth, adding a new neighborhood by Richmond American Homes.

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JAN. 1
Provided Content

Newmark 1 sells Lyric Apartments for $135.2M

Nadia Aziz
Three tips for finding the right mortgage
By Nadia Aziz Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

While dramatically low mortgage rates made it possible for many first-time homebuyers to purchase a home this year, rates have started to rise and experts expect they’ll increase further in 2022. Higher rates will increase monthly mortgage payments, tightening budgets for the 48 percent of Las Vegas homebuyers who have been saving for a new home for one to three years.

The annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns to Summerlin Dec. 26 through Jan. 15. (Summ ...
Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin
Provided Content

As is tradition, residents of the master-planned community of Summerlin are encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees once the holidays are over. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

Luxury apartment community, Jade, offering upgraded unit interior finishes and a robust residen ...
Luxury apartment complex Jade ready for residents
Provided Content

Jade is a 2021 construction midrise community comprised of 287 units located off the Las Vegas Strip. The community embodies luxury living, offering superior unit interior finishes and a robust resident amenity package.