Quail Cove by KB Home opens in Summerlin

The newest neighborhood to open in the master-planned community of Summerlin is Quail Cove by KB Home. Located in the district of Kestrel Commons in the popular and growing area of Summerlin West, Quail Cove, like other area neighborhoods, is taking shape on elevated topography west of the 215 Beltway at Lake Mead Boulevard, offering stunning vantage points throughout and convenient proximity to Downtown Summerlin, the community’s vibrant urban core.

Quail Cove offers four modern and contemporary three-story floor plans, the first ever three-story floor plans offered by KB Home in Las Vegas. Priced from the high $400,000s, all Quail Cove homes offer a two-car garage, tankless water heaters and Smart thermostats. Plan 1651 offers two or three bedrooms, 2½ to 3½ baths and 1,651 square feet of living space with a covered balcony, upstairs laundry room and expansive primary suite. Plan 1920 offers three or four bedrooms, 2½ to 3½ baths in 1,920 square feet. It includes the same features as Plan 1651 with additional flex space.

Plan 2226, like its name suggests, offers 2,226 square feet with three or four bedrooms and 3½ baths. It features a walk-in pantry, downstairs bedroom with full bath, in addition to all features offered in Plan 1920. And finally, Plan 2302 features four bedrooms, 3½ baths, a kitchen breakfast bar and spacious great room, in addition to all features offered in other floor plans.

“As we kick off a new year, we are thrilled to add Quail Cove to our lineup,” said Jenni Pevoto, director of master-planned community marketing for Summerlin. “KB Home is a longtime Summerlin homebuilder whose home designs continue to resonate with buyers seeking modern design with great value. Now, is the perfect time to buy a new home to start 2024 in a fresh, new and exciting location.”

The Quail Cove neighborhood is planned to feature two open space parks for use of neighborhood residents and guests. Within the districts of Kestrel and Kestrel Commons, three parks are under active development, including Kestrel Creek Arroyo spanning more than 7 acres and slated for completion by year-end 2024.

The Summerlin West area also features a growing number of parks and amenities, including those in the neighboring districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square: Ridge Pine Park opened early last year; Redpoint Arroyo, a beautiful open space, is scheduled for completion by year-end; and Redpoint Paseo is slated for opening in 2024. Other Summerlin West parks and features include many popular amenities that have long added to the community’s vitality, including Fox Hill Climbing adventure park, The Vistas pool, community center and park, The Vistas North and South Parks and Paseos Park complete with a splash pad ideal for cool summer fun.

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; more than a dozen houses of worship representing multiple faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers more than 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, go to www.Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.