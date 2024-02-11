47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Quail Cove by KB Home opens in Summerlin

Provided Content
February 10, 2024 - 5:34 pm
 
Summerlin's newest neighborhood is Quail Cove by KB Home offers four three-story floor plans, p ...
Summerlin's newest neighborhood is Quail Cove by KB Home offers four three-story floor plans, priced from the high $400,000s. (Summerlin)
Summerlin Summerlin's newest neighborhood is Quail Cove by KB Home offers four three-story floo ...
Summerlin Summerlin's newest neighborhood is Quail Cove by KB Home offers four three-story floor plans, priced from the high $400,000s.

The newest neighborhood to open in the master-planned community of Summerlin is Quail Cove by KB Home. Located in the district of Kestrel Commons in the popular and growing area of Summerlin West, Quail Cove, like other area neighborhoods, is taking shape on elevated topography west of the 215 Beltway at Lake Mead Boulevard, offering stunning vantage points throughout and convenient proximity to Downtown Summerlin, the community’s vibrant urban core.

Quail Cove offers four modern and contemporary three-story floor plans, the first ever three-story floor plans offered by KB Home in Las Vegas. Priced from the high $400,000s, all Quail Cove homes offer a two-car garage, tankless water heaters and Smart thermostats. Plan 1651 offers two or three bedrooms, 2½ to 3½ baths and 1,651 square feet of living space with a covered balcony, upstairs laundry room and expansive primary suite. Plan 1920 offers three or four bedrooms, 2½ to 3½ baths in 1,920 square feet. It includes the same features as Plan 1651 with additional flex space.

Plan 2226, like its name suggests, offers 2,226 square feet with three or four bedrooms and 3½ baths. It features a walk-in pantry, downstairs bedroom with full bath, in addition to all features offered in Plan 1920. And finally, Plan 2302 features four bedrooms, 3½ baths, a kitchen breakfast bar and spacious great room, in addition to all features offered in other floor plans.

“As we kick off a new year, we are thrilled to add Quail Cove to our lineup,” said Jenni Pevoto, director of master-planned community marketing for Summerlin. “KB Home is a longtime Summerlin homebuilder whose home designs continue to resonate with buyers seeking modern design with great value. Now, is the perfect time to buy a new home to start 2024 in a fresh, new and exciting location.”

The Quail Cove neighborhood is planned to feature two open space parks for use of neighborhood residents and guests. Within the districts of Kestrel and Kestrel Commons, three parks are under active development, including Kestrel Creek Arroyo spanning more than 7 acres and slated for completion by year-end 2024.

The Summerlin West area also features a growing number of parks and amenities, including those in the neighboring districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square: Ridge Pine Park opened early last year; Redpoint Arroyo, a beautiful open space, is scheduled for completion by year-end; and Redpoint Paseo is slated for opening in 2024. Other Summerlin West parks and features include many popular amenities that have long added to the community’s vitality, including Fox Hill Climbing adventure park, The Vistas pool, community center and park, The Vistas North and South Parks and Paseos Park complete with a splash pad ideal for cool summer fun.

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; more than a dozen houses of worship representing multiple faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers more than 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, go to www.Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
1
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
2
Raiders free agent says there’s one team he will never play for
Raiders free agent says there’s one team he will never play for
3
$100K stunt: Police estimate damage to Sphere around six figures
$100K stunt: Police estimate damage to Sphere around six figures
4
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
5
$122K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$122K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This artist's rendering shows what Seneca at Southern Highlands. (Seneca at Southern Highlands)
Seneca at Southern Highlands offers luxury rental homes
Provided Content

Seneca at Southern Highlands, a new and exclusive collection of 50 high-end modern for-lease homes, crafted by the award-winning team behind Christopher Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s premier builders of luxury homes, is under construction and actively leasing.

Merri Perry
2024 kicked off with higher home prices
LVR

A recent Las Vegas Realtors report shows 2024 began with home prices higher and the housing supply lower than the same time last year, with signs that home sales could start to bounce back from a slow year.

There are 24 neighborhoods actively selling in Cadence with another eight neighborhoods slated ...
Cadence reports record sales year for 2023
Provided Content

Cadence enters its 10th year ranked as one of the 2023 Top 10 Best-Selling Master-Planned Communities nationwide by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. The 2,200-acre community, located in Henderson, saw a 69 percent increase in sales from 2022.

Members of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association gathered for an industry-wide luncheon ...
Homebuilder group presents awards, installs board members
Provided Content

The Installation and Awards Luncheon is a yearly gathering where leading members of the homebuilding industry meet to commemorate the previous year, award outstanding members in the industry and inaugurate dozens of new board positions as the industry prepares for its next year ahead.

Downtown Summerlin will celebrate the Year of the Dragon Feb. 9-23. (Downtown Summerlin)
Downtown Summerlin to celebrate lunar new year
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant and walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, will honor Southern Nevada’s rich Asian heritage with its annual Lunar New Year parade on Feb. 9 along Park Centre Drive.

Summerlin offers 21 actively selling neighborhoods offering more than 110 unique floor plans in ...
Summerlin heads into 2024 with 20-plus neighborhoods
Provided Content

Now, entering its 34th year of development, the master-planned community of Summerlin shows no signs of slowing down with 21 actively selling neighborhoods offering more than 110 unique floor plans in a range of styles, elevations, sizes and prices — built by nine of the nation’s leading homebuilders.

The Henley plan offers up to five bedrooms and three baths within its spacious 2,752 square fee ...
Woodside showcases Serenata at Cadence
Provided Content

Woodside Homes’ Serenata Collection at Cadence aims to enhance the living experience through versatility and seamless customization.

Nevada HAND Nevada HAND is breaking ground on a new 125-unit affordable housing community dedi ...
Nevada HAND breaks ground on housing project for low-income seniors
Provided Content

Nevada HAND announced the start of construction on a new 125-unit affordable housing community dedicated to low-income seniors at the corner of Buffalo Drive and Cactus Avenue. The Buffalo Cactus Senior Apartments are part of nearly 2,000 units under development as Nevada HAND continuously works to address the affordable housing crisis in Nevada.

Summerlin offers 300-plus parks of all sizes that are home to tennis and pickleball courts, bas ...
Fitness is a way of life in Summerlin
Provided Content

Getting fit and living a healthier lifestyle is often top of mind for many at the start of each new year. For residents of the master-planned community Summerlin, there are many opportunities to stay active, thanks to the community’s abundant recreational amenities.

More stories
Cadence reports record sales year for 2023
Cadence reports record sales year for 2023
Usher was Jay-Z’s Super Bowl call, all the way
Usher was Jay-Z’s Super Bowl call, all the way
Hill: Super Bowl more a coronation for Las Vegas than a football game
Hill: Super Bowl more a coronation for Las Vegas than a football game
Final practices held; Raiders QB upsets fans with Super Bowl pick
Final practices held; Raiders QB upsets fans with Super Bowl pick
52 predictions for how Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl will play out
52 predictions for how Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl will play out
‘He’s a stud’: Johnson wins LIV Las Vegas with late birdies — PHOTOS
‘He’s a stud’: Johnson wins LIV Las Vegas with late birdies — PHOTOS