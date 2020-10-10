85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Provided Content

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS

Provided Content
October 9, 2020 - 6:40 pm
 

Colliers International hires local property manager

Colliers International | Las Vegas welcomed Jennifer Mount, CPM, as the firm’s newest property manager. Mount will be responsible for more than 500,000 square feet of commercial real estate consisting of retail, light industrial and office.

Throughout her career, Mount has served a wide variety of ownership structures from institutional clients, such as LNR Partners and Zurich, to small-business owners who relied on Mount’s expertise in managing their assets.

Mount began her career at Walker Asset Management Realty in 2013 and later accepted a position with Property Management by Newmark Knight Frank, where she became assistant property manager.

^

CBRE adds local staff

CBRE announced that Linda Gonzales has joined its Las Vegas office as a senior associate with advisory and transaction services. Gonzales will specialize in the sale and leasing of office and flex properties.

“Linda has developed an established career in commercial real estate with more than 15 years of experience in Southern Nevada. A native Las Vegan, clients know and trust Linda’s expertise as she has represented many notable companies,” said Cassie Catania-Hsu, managing director of CBRE’s Las Vegas office.

Most recently, Gonzales was a vice president at Sun Commercial Real Estate. She is active in local commercial real estate chapters and serves as chair of NAIOP’s Southern Nevada Events Committee. She also is a graduate of NAIOP’s Developing Leaders Institute, a scholarship recipient for the UNLV Lied Institute for Real Estate Studies Commercial Real Estate Certification program and the CDEP (Cultural Diversity Education Program), through the CCIM Institute of Education.

NAIOP to hold annual bus tour virtually

NAIOP Southern Nevada will present its 2020 “Shed Some Light” Bus Tour, virtually, on Nov. 6.

The annual event will focus on the current state of commercial real estate in Southern Nevada through a live-streamed event with two panels of local and national experts, an interactive website and this year’s guidebook. A virtual route will showcase industrial, office and retail projects under construction or recently completed throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

The local “Illuminate Las Vegas” panel will feature Kevin Higgins, of CBRE; Mike Tabeek, of Newmark Knight Frank; and Adam Malan, of Logic Commercial Real Estate. The panel will be moderated by Jennifer Levine, of RealComm Advisors.

The “National Light on Las Vegas” panelists include Frtiz Wyler, of Prologis; economist Spencer Levy, of CBRE; and Lori Nelson-Kraft, of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. David Strickland of Thomas &Mack Development Group, will moderate this panel.

The virtual bus tour begins at 8 a.m. and runs until 10:30 a.m. Early registration for NAIOP members is $35, or $55 for nonmembers. Fees will increase after Oct. 15 to $50 for NAIOP members and $70 for nonmembers. For more information or to register, visit naiopnv.org.

MOST READ
1
Vigil honors toddler found dead in vehicle in Las Vegas
Vigil honors toddler found dead in vehicle in Las Vegas
2
LETTER: Debate exposed Donald Trump for what he really is
LETTER: Debate exposed Donald Trump for what he really is
3
Family of man charged in toddler’s death was subject of abuse complaints
Family of man charged in toddler’s death was subject of abuse complaints
4
MGM offering $750M in senior notes to boost cash on hand
MGM offering $750M in senior notes to boost cash on hand
5
Clark County schools’ white students left in greatest numbers
Clark County schools’ white students left in greatest numbers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Cobalt Plan One model home in Skye Canyon is fully furnished, landscaped and ready for move ...
Pardee showcases Cobalt in Skye Canyon
Provided Content

Move-in-ready Cobalt homes in Skye Canyon, including the fully furnished Plan One model, are featured during Pardee Homes’ Opportunity Knocks event, which ends next weekend. The homes are being shown by appointment only.

The Sandstone floor plan at Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers in the Mesa village features a built-in ...
Summerlin homes offer multiuse garage spaces
Provided Content

The garage may be one of a home’s hardest-working spaces. According to a survey by Impulse Research, 55 percent of Americans spend between one and two hours each week in the garage working on hobbies, repairs or other activities. A standard two-car garage in an average-sized home comprises approximately 13 to 15 percent of the home’s overall square footage. And the average garage door opens and closes three to five times each day — or approximately 1,500 times per year.

Forté enters luxury homebuilding market
Provided Content

Las Vegas-based construction company, Forté Specialty Contractors, celebrating its 10-year anniversary, is pivoting from constructing entertainment, restaurant and retail buildings to supporting the booming luxury housing market.

Korey and Ele Nance moved from Northern Utah to Southern Nevada, and found their home at Cadenc ...
Utah couple starts new chapter at Cadence
Provided Content

After sending off their youngest to college in 2019, Korey and Ele Nance made the long-awaited move from Northern Utah to Southern Nevada, finding home at Cadence master plan in Henderson and never looking back.

Seven new model homes have opened in Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers in Summerlin. Pictured here is ...
Mesa Ridge in Summerlin opens seven home models
Provided Content

Seven new model homes from two collections — Sky View and Peak — are now open at Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers in the master-planned community of Summerlin.

Del Webb at North Ranch, an age-qualified community in North Las Vegas, offers homes starting f ...
Del Webb at North Ranch offers single-story homes
Sponsored Content

Del Webb, the nation’s leader of age-qualified communities for those 55 and older, is showcasing its newest North Las Vegas community, Del Webb at North Ranch. The most affordable age-qualified community in Las Vegas with homes starting from the low $300,000s, Del Webb at North Ranch features spacious single-story homes, resort-style amenities and the signature active-adult lifestyle for which Del Webb communities are known.

Union Trails town homes in Henderson by Beazer Homes will hold a grand opening event Sept. 26-2 ...
Beazer showcases Union Trail town homes in Henderson
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will showcase a collection of new single-family town homes at its popular Union Trails community in the foothills of Henderson Sept. 26-27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Affordably priced from the $250,000s, Union Trails offers spacious, low-maintenance, two- and three-story floor plans with up to five bedrooms, each built with the high-caliber design and construction standards Beazer is known for.

For the 28th consecutive year, the eyes of the golf world once again turn to Summerlin as the S ...
Shriners Hospitals returns to TPC Summerlin; no live fans this year
Provided Content

As the home of an impressive collection of 10 public and private golf courses, including Nevada’s only two Tournament Players Club (TPC) courses, Summerlin has long been known as a golfer’s paradise. For the 28th consecutive year, the eyes of the golf world once again turn to Summerlin as the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open unfolds at TPC Summerlin. While spectators will not be allowed, all the action can be viewed on the Golf Channel daily from 5-8 p.m., Oct. 8-11.

The Plan Two model in Pardee’s gated Evolve town home community is fully furnished, landscape ...
Opportunity Knocks at Pardee’s Evolve town home community
Provided Content

Opportunity is knocking at the Pardee Homes Evolve town home community in southwest Las Vegas where three fully furnished model homes are available for immediate move-in. Other upgraded Evolve town homes are also offered during Pardee’s Opportunity Knocks event that ends Oct. 18.