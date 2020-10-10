REAL ESTATE BRIEFS

Colliers International | Las Vegas welcomed Jennifer Mount, CPM, as the firm’s newest property manager. Mount will be responsible for more than 500,000 square feet of commercial real estate consisting of retail, light industrial and office.

Colliers International hires local property manager

Throughout her career, Mount has served a wide variety of ownership structures from institutional clients, such as LNR Partners and Zurich, to small-business owners who relied on Mount’s expertise in managing their assets.

Mount began her career at Walker Asset Management Realty in 2013 and later accepted a position with Property Management by Newmark Knight Frank, where she became assistant property manager.

CBRE adds local staff

CBRE announced that Linda Gonzales has joined its Las Vegas office as a senior associate with advisory and transaction services. Gonzales will specialize in the sale and leasing of office and flex properties.

“Linda has developed an established career in commercial real estate with more than 15 years of experience in Southern Nevada. A native Las Vegan, clients know and trust Linda’s expertise as she has represented many notable companies,” said Cassie Catania-Hsu, managing director of CBRE’s Las Vegas office.

Most recently, Gonzales was a vice president at Sun Commercial Real Estate. She is active in local commercial real estate chapters and serves as chair of NAIOP’s Southern Nevada Events Committee. She also is a graduate of NAIOP’s Developing Leaders Institute, a scholarship recipient for the UNLV Lied Institute for Real Estate Studies Commercial Real Estate Certification program and the CDEP (Cultural Diversity Education Program), through the CCIM Institute of Education.

NAIOP to hold annual bus tour virtually

NAIOP Southern Nevada will present its 2020 “Shed Some Light” Bus Tour, virtually, on Nov. 6.

The annual event will focus on the current state of commercial real estate in Southern Nevada through a live-streamed event with two panels of local and national experts, an interactive website and this year’s guidebook. A virtual route will showcase industrial, office and retail projects under construction or recently completed throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

The local “Illuminate Las Vegas” panel will feature Kevin Higgins, of CBRE; Mike Tabeek, of Newmark Knight Frank; and Adam Malan, of Logic Commercial Real Estate. The panel will be moderated by Jennifer Levine, of RealComm Advisors.

The “National Light on Las Vegas” panelists include Frtiz Wyler, of Prologis; economist Spencer Levy, of CBRE; and Lori Nelson-Kraft, of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. David Strickland of Thomas &Mack Development Group, will moderate this panel.

The virtual bus tour begins at 8 a.m. and runs until 10:30 a.m. Early registration for NAIOP members is $35, or $55 for nonmembers. Fees will increase after Oct. 15 to $50 for NAIOP members and $70 for nonmembers. For more information or to register, visit naiopnv.org.