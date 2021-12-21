47°F
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS

December 20, 2021 - 4:22 pm
 
Downtown Summerlin seeks proposals from qualified artists to provide design services for exterior murals on the parking structure of 1700 Pavilion.
Downtown Summerlin seeks proposals from qualified artists to provide design services for exterior murals on the parking structure of 1700 Pavilion. (Downtown Summerlin)
Altis at Skyline, north of Los Angeles, is the latest development in the homebuilder’s brand ...
Altis at Skyline, north of Los Angeles, is the latest development in the homebuilder’s brand appealing to homebuyers 55 and older. (Tri Pointe Homes)

Tri Pointe launches age-qualified community brand

Tri Pointe Homes has announced the launch of Altis, the official lifestyle brand for all of the company’s 55-plus age-qualified communities nationwide.

With three communities already open in California, the Altis active-adult brand allows Tri Pointe to achieve premium brand recognition across different kinds of new home developments.

“Altis allows Tri Pointe Homes to serve this dynamic 55-plus generation that’s living longer with more vitality and wider-ranging passions — a distinct difference from traditional active-adult offerings of the past,” said Doug Bauer, CEO of Tri Pointe Homes. “These homebuyers have the time and resources to imagine, pursue and design their best possible life. As a big force in the homebuying market today, the 55-plus demographic is looking for a whole new lifestyle that’s fresh, energetic and filled with adventure. Tri Pointe Homes meets them there with the Altis brand.”

The Altis brand was created with connection in mind, from the personalized comfort of home to the strong communal ties that its premium active-adult communities foster. Altis is curated around premium lifestyle offerings, vibrant locations and expressive innovative home and amenity designs carefully optimized for 55-plus living.

Altis Beaumont, located in Southern California’s Inland Empire, kicked things off in late 2018 with new-century, modern-inspired single-level homes and resort-style amenities including the 16,000-square-foot VuePoint residents’ club; 4,300-square-foot pool complex; outdoor lounge and barbecue areas; pickleball courts; an extensive, connected and experiential trail system; and a full-time lifestyle director.

With multiple neighborhoods and product offerings from the $300,000s, this self-developed, planned community designed by Tri Pointe Homes will have 704 homes upon completion. The active, vibrant and award-winning community continues to grow with over 330 homes sold and approximately 250 homeowners already moved in.

Located in Temescal Valley, California, the Altis at Terramor neighborhood consists of 75 homes from the high $500,000s within the well-established Terramor planned community, where Tri Pointe is a guest builder.

The Terrace Club boasts a 6-acre recreational area with tennis, bocce and pickleball courts; a resort-style pool; and a 20,000-square-foot clubhouse with indoor pool, extensive fitness center, multipurpose rooms. Since Tri Pointe’s opening of the interest list and priority group in April, demand has been strong with over 40 homes already sold.

The newest Altis community is Altis at Skyline, which consists of 292 single-story homesites from the low $700,000s within Tri Pointe’s Santa Clarita Valley all-age planned community of Skyline.

Located less than 40 miles north of Los Angeles, Skyline includes miles of hiking trails, acres of natural open space and a host of indoor and outdoor lifestyle amenities including a center exclusively for 55-plus neighborhood residents. The first release of Altis at Skyline homesites and the opening of the model homes took place in early November.

“The brand is built with five pillars in mind — vitality, adventure, style, connection and ease — delivering on this generation’s desires and our mission to make a premium lifestyle possible for our customers,” Bauer said. “The growth of the Altis brand continues to give Tri Pointe Homes an opportunity in an important market segment that will be life-changing for a large demographic of 55-plus customers.”

Howard Hughes seeks mural designs

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Summerlin master-planned community and its 400-acre urban center, Downtown Summerlin, announced it is seeking proposals from qualified artists to provide design services for exterior murals on the parking structure of 1700 Pavilion, a new 10-story, Class-A office tower under development in Downtown Summerlin at 1700 Pavilion Center Drive, adjacent Las Vegas Ballpark. Initial responses are due Jan. 14.

The murals can be designed as two individual murals or as one continuous mural, given that the panels wrap around the north and west facing sides of the 1700 Pavilion parking structure. The north side faces Las Vegas Ballpark; the west side faces the office building.

Preference will be given to artists living and working in Southern Nevada although local residency is not a requirement. For information about, contact Melissa Warren at melissa@twgpr.com or 702-528-6016.

Howard Hughes Corp. adds staff

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, has announces the addition of five employees to its management team.

They include Shawn Coffin, vice president, construction; Ciara Nackino, vice president, development; Mauricio Diaz, vice president, development; Matt Walker, director of community and government relations; and Anna Heshmati, associate general counsel.

Coffin, an experienced construction executive with more than 20 years of experience working for such companies as Austin Cos., Caesars Entertainment, Ledcor Construction and United Construction, joins HHC to oversee vertical development construction of major projects for Summerlin.

Nackino, who relocated to Las Vegas from Houston, will join the vertical development team in Summerlin overseeing 1700 Pavilion, a 10-story office building in Downtown Summerlin. Most recently, she was senior vice president of design and development for the corporate development team of The Howard Hughes Corp. She has more than 10 years of experience in the architecture and real estate industries and responsibility for the execution of a variety of multi-scale urban and residential projects.

Diaz will lead vertical development efforts for Summerlin focused on building Tanager Echo, the 294-unit luxury rental residence in Downtown Summerlin. Before joining the Summerlin team, Diaz worked on the HHC teams mixed-use development efforts at The Seaport in New York City and The Merriweather District in Columbia, Maryland. He previously served in development, finance and design roles for Edens in Washington, D.C., Hersha Hospitality Trust in Philadelphia and Gensler in Chicago.

The team of Nackino and Diaz will manage the development pipeline of Downtown Summerlin, the community’s 400-acre walkable urban core, home to 1.4 million square feet of retail, dining and entertainment; two luxury rental residence complexes and two Class-A office buildings.

Walker brings to the job more than 12 years of experience working in the government relations sector, including positions with Greenberg Traurig, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Southern Nevada Homebuilders Association and Clark County.

Heshmati, a Summerlin native who joined HHC in 2019 as a paralegal, was promoted to her current position after graduating from UNLV’s Boyd School of Law and passing the State Bar of Nevada’s exam this year.

Woodside Homes opened Madison Square in Cadence.
Madison Square by Woodside Homes opens in Cadence
Woodside Homes opened its newest collection, Madison Square, in Cadence. Madison Square features single-story homes ranging from 1,776 square feet to 2,048 square feet and start in price in the upper $400,000s.

Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear, Ward 5, and Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin
Howard Hughes, city, Shaquille O'Neal help make the holidays bright
In a spontaneous gesture orchestrated by legendary basketball player and Las Vegas resident Shaquille O'Neal, The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin and its urban center of Downtown Summerlin, joined The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation and its partner, Icy Hot, to purchase Dell laptops for 100 youth who attended the recent unveiling of The Shaq Courts at Doolittle. Shaq's promise came full circle on Dec. 11 when Councilman Cedric Crear, Ward 5, city of Las Vegas; and Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin, distributed the Dell laptops, sourced by HHC and its technology provider, Dell Technologies, to 100 excited kids.

This 2-acre Palm Springs estate has listed for nearly $3.5 million.
Palm Springs estate lists for $3.5M
An estate in one of Palm Springs' most exclusive communities is now on the market. Located at 80780 Vista Bonita Trail in the highly sought-after La Quinta Polo Estates gated community, the home is represented by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and has been listed for $3,499,999.

Forrest L. Barbee
Las Vegas real estate poised to end 2021 with record-breaking sales
By Forrest L. Barbee Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The 2021 Las Vegas real estate market has created the expectation of record-breaking prices every month. Total closed single-family residential sales for 2021 could potentially break an all-time record, should December produce at least 2,449 single-family residential closings.

Los Angeles-based APRA Capital bought a 195-unit apartment complex for $41.1 million.
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 11
The Institute of Real Estate Management Las Vegas chapter (IREM 99 Las Vegas) has announced its 2022 officers, board members and Industry Award partners.

Carmel Cliff by Pulte Homes is one of several floor plans in Summerlin that offer loft options.
Lofts add flexibility to Summerlin homes
While the traditional definition of a loft is a former industrial building turned modern apartment, today, lofts are incorporated into a variety of single-family home floor plans, including many in the master-planned community of Summerlin.

This week, Tri Pointe Homes concluded its toy drive, making their final donation delivery of 200 new bicycles and more than 300 new toys.
Tri Pointe wraps up toy drive; delivers hundreds of bicycles, toys
This week, Tri Pointe Homes, one of Southern Nevada's leading homebuilders with a nearly 70-year legacy of building tens of thousands of homes across the Las Vegas Valley, concluded its toy drive, making their final donation delivery of 200 new bicycles and more than 300 new toys to the 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive with all proceeds benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada.

Trilogy Sunstone started releasing new homesites in the age-qualified community on Friday.
Trilogy Sunstone to releases homesites
Homes at Trilogy Sunstone range from 1,342 square feet to 2,579 square feet with two to four bedrooms and two to three baths and are priced from $372,990.

Trust deeds: the unsung hero of alternative real estate investments
Trust deed investing has been around for decades, offering private investors a myriad of opportunities to invest in real estate development and provides benefits such as diversification, capital preservation and historically high-yield returns.

Graycliff by Lennar in the village of Stonebridge is one of several neighborhoods in Summerlin
Summerlin offers nearly a dozen move-in-ready homes
Summerlin offers more than 115 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million. For those looking for quick occupancy, nearly one dozen homes in a variety of styles and price points are available for quick or immediate move-in.