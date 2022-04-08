REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: APRIL 9

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties real estate sales executive Scott Emerson has been named president of Las Vegas’ premier organization for LGBTQ+ Realtors and real estate industry professionals, the Las Vegas Chapter of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance.

Scott Emerson

Troy Reierson

The Geronsins Real Estate Group

BHHS agent tapped to lead Vegas’ LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties real estate sales executive Scott Emerson has been named president of Las Vegas’ premier organization for LGBTQ+ Realtors and real estate industry professionals, the Las Vegas Chapter of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance.

“We are pleased to support Scott in his pursuit toward expanding diversity and equality efforts within our local real estate community,” said Gordon Miles, president and chief operating officer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties. Miles is a longtime supporter of the LGBTQ+ community in Southern Nevada. He is a former Nevada representative for a national LGBTQ+ real estate association and a former board member for Golden Rainbow.

During Emerson’s two-year tenure as president, he plans to develop the organization’s reputation as a leader in housing equality for the LGBTQ+ community, innovate strategies for members to expand their businesses through community service and provide pathways for homeownership and education for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“This organization will not only serve as a networking resource for Southern Nevada’s LGBTQ+ real estate professionals, but also a vital means for advocacy,” Miles said. “Scott is a true leader with the passion and drive needed to help it achieve its goals and make a real difference.”

Emerson is joined on the board by Vice President Zak Shellhammer of Level Up Real Estate, Treasurer Todd Cowles of Urban Nest Realty and Past President Arnee Dodd of Keller Williams Realty Southwest.

“I’m honored to be a voice for our community,” Emerson said. “In addition to offering networking, referral and business opportunities, we are committed to promoting overall equality and inclusion along with reducing housing discrimination for those in the LGBTQ+ community.”

Founded in 2020, the alliance is an advocate for fair housing and the promotion of homeownership for its members within the Las Vegas Valley. It offers industry professionals the opportunity to elevate professionalism through education and networking, while celebrating the diversification and inclusion within membership and its allied partners.

“Our values are community, collaboration, equality and equity, inclusion, transparency and pride,” Emerson said.

To learn more about the Las Vegas Chapter of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, visit realestatealliance.org. For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada, visit bhhsnv.com.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America Inc. The company operates in three states with 3,200 real estate sales executives and 34 offices. In 2021, the firm completed a record-breaking $9.3 billion in residential home sales throughout Nevada, Arizona and Southern California.

^

BHHS appoints general manager

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada, Arizona and California Properties has appointed real estate business development leader Troy Reierson as their new general manager.

“Troy is a longtime colleague and friend who shares my vision for smart growth,” said Mark Stark, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada, Arizona and California Properties. “He was an invaluable partner when we expanded our operations in Southern California. His background and vision for business development are a perfect fit for our expansion and growth plans.”

In his new role, Reierson will support managers across 30 offices with more than 3,000 real estate sales executives. He will focus his efforts on growing sales executive production, recruitment, retention and the adoption of the company’s core services, including mortgage, title, escrow and insurance while increasing market share with real estate sales.

“I am grateful to work with Mark, our president/COO Gordon Miles and an organization that I trust on both a business and friendship level. That is rare to find and one of the primary reasons I wanted to be a part of this exciting and growing company,” Reierson said. “I am looking forward to implementing new ideas that will help the company expand its reach through the current footprint as well as some new markets we are considering.”

Before joining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada, Arizona and California Properties, Reierson led business development efforts through 13 Western states at HSF Affiliates, a division of HomeServices of America. While at the firm he worked with Stark and Miles on a number of projects, which included the acquisition of a large portion of Southern California’s Tarbell Realtors where four different Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices companies purchased a piece of that organization. This type of acquisition had never been done before in the industry.

Throughout his nearly 20-year career, Reierson has consistently been recognized as a top sales professional and leader in the industries he represented, from real estate and mortgage to technology. His background in real estate includes strategizing and playing an active role in growing Zillow’s new construction division.

“We are laser focused on growth and development throughout our operations in Nevada, Arizona and California,” Stark said. “We’ve enjoyed unprecedented growth in the past few years, and Troy’s leadership helping our managers and real estate sales executives grow their businesses strategically will be invaluable to our success.”

^

Southern California’s Geronsins Group ranks No. 1

The Geronsins Real Estate Group has ranked within the top 10 real estate firms both locally and nationally for a second consecutive year. Totaling $177,500,000 in residential sales volume, the team was No. 1 among all of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ franchises in Orange County and the No. 5 medium-size team among Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ 50,000 real estate executives, globally.

“The Geronsins have built their success on a foundation of integrity, hard work and grit,” said Mark Stark, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “They look at challenges as opportunities to wow their clients. They operate a proven business that succeeds in any environment and deserve all their success.”

The top-selling real estate group also earned the No. 1 ranking among all real estate companies in North Orange County in 2021.

“We have an incredible team who all share the same common goal, creating the most exceptional experience possible for our clients,” said Genelle Geronsin of The Geronsins Real Estate Group. “In a day and age where customer service is a lost art, we truly strive to create a Nordstrom experience with an Amazon timeline.”

The Geronsins Real Estate Group has been honored with a 30-year Legend Award by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices for more than 30 years of continuously performing at the highest level of success and among America’s Best Real Estate Professionals. In addition to the team’s distinctions, they exercise a family-centered philosophy by generously supporting the local community and actively participating in charitable initiatives in Orange County and around the globe.

Geronsin attributes their achievements to giving every buyer an opportunity by negotiating and countering each offer they received on a property, instead of only the top two or three.

“In our last five sales, the three who ended up purchasing had the highest price and best terms but were in the lower third of initial offers, and that’s why it’s in the best interest of the seller for us to take the time to negotiate each one.”

The team also found its success through implementing innovative programs to maximize results for clients while staying ahead of the everchanging market.

In 2021, they focused on optimizing exposure and expanding pre-marketing methods through videography reach on social media and marketing properties before they hit the market.

These efforts led the real estate group to double the amount of offers they were receiving on homes, with more than one property accumulating over 20 offers.

Corcoran Global Living names regional president

Robyn Yates-Gajjar has been named president of Corcoran Global Living’s Nevada and California Sierra Regions. Yates-Gajjar joined Corcoran Global Living when the firm initially entered the Las Vegas market last year. Formerly with Windermere Prestige Properties, she has been in the business for more than 26 years.

She served as the 2013 treasurer for the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors. She has served the real estate community as a board of director for the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors (which is now Las Vegas Realtors) as well as serving as a regional, state and national director for the National Association of Realtors. In addition, she serves on the Professional Standards Committee and Quality of Life Committee. All are elected positions.

Yates-Gajjar will oversee 13 offices from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe and all of Nevada market territories with approximately 300 sales associates, and their development within the firm. She also will play an integral part in CGL’s further growth and expansion in the region. As a top luxury broker, she will lead the team in providing exceptional service to all their clients as well as growing their market share.

^

Tom Weiskopf-designed golf course opens in Utah

The new Tom Weiskopf-designed Black Desert Resort Golf Course will open this fall in Ivins, Utah, a suburb of St. George. Set amid ancient black lava fields, the 18-hole resort/daily-fee facility is currently in the final phase of construction, with grassing underway. Troon, the leader in providing golf and club-related leisure and hospitality services, will manage the golf operations, golf course agronomy, food and beverage, and marketing for the golf facility, the centerpiece of the 600-acre resort community. Tee times for daily-fee guests will begin to be made available by mid-summer 2022.

Weiskopf, the designer/co-designer of 70-plus courses around the world, and architect Phil Smith have designed the par-72 Black Desert Resort Golf Course with playability in mind, with most fairways 70 to 100 yards wide. The property’s distinct black lava rock, called basalt, originated as lava that intermittently flowed from small local volcanoes approximately 2.3 million to 20,000 years ago. No stranger to working in an ancient lava landscape, Weiskopf also designed the award-winning Ke‘olu Golf Course at Hualalai Resort on the island of Hawaii, which is set in the dramatic lava fields of Ka’upulehu.

“Black Desert Resort is located at the convergence of three unique landscapes — jet-black lava beds, towering red rock cliffs of Zion National Park, and Utah’s beautiful Mohave Desert,” said Jared Lucero, Reef Capital CEO. “The emerald fairways and greens laced among the lava fields are set against the red rock backdrop, making for an awe-inspiring golf setting.”

Reef Capital Partners is developing Black Desert Resort. Upon build-out, the property will offer 150 hotel rooms; 1,050 residences; miles of nearby trails; a wellness spa; and 46,160 square feet of retail and restaurant space. The property will also feature 32 single-family estate lots and approximately 214,000 square feet of commercial space, with the amenities of the resort center available for full-time residents. The golf course will serve as the home course for the Dixie State University golf teams.