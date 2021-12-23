REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: Dec. 25

Brad Johnson

Emily Sherwood

Apartment Association announces Jewel Awards

Nevada State Apartment Association announced the winners of its 14th annual Jewel Awards.

Honoring those companies and their employees who make the multifamily industry successful, the Dec. 11 event at Caesars Place recognized NVSAA members who had a transformative impact on the industry as a whole in 2021. The event featured “A Golden Night in Vegas” theme and was attended by more than 950 NVSAA members and guests.

The following are 2021 Jewel Award winners:

■ Regional Manager of the Year — Sheena Zauder, Bridge Property Management

■ Community of the Year (up to 225 units) — Vantage Lofts, Cushman &Wakefield

■ Community of the Year (226+ units) — Emerald Springs, Bridge Property Management

■ Community Manager of the Year (up to 225 units) — Mayra Gomez, Riverbend Apartments

■ Community Manager of the Year (226+ units) — Brooke Smith, Topaz Springs Apartment

■ Assistant Manager of the Year — Stacy Lindahl, Chandler Apartments

■ Leasing Consultant of the Year (up to 225 units) — Jody Arthur, Rise Apartments

■ Leasing Consultant of the Year (226+ units) — Shelby Houston, Tanger Apartments

■ Maintenance Tech of the Year (up to 225 units) — Francisco Orellana, Siena Townhomes

■ Maintenance Tech of the Year (226+ units) — Jose Morales, Sundance Village Apartments

■ Maintenance Supervisor of the Year (up to 225 units) — Marco Rodriquez, Villa Del Sol

■ Maintenance Supervisor of the Year (226+ units) — Erick Perez Velasco, Hesperian Falls

■ Best Renovated Community of the Year — West Edge, Stout Management Co.

■ Best New Community of the Year — Elysian at Tivoli, Greystar

■ Property Management Company of the Year — Bridge Property Management

■ Supplier Partner of the Year — Pye Barker Fire &Safety

■ Volunteers of the Year — Dee VanBilliard, Greystar; Rich Friesz, Amaya Roofing &Waterproofing; and Deb Blackford, Picerne Real Estate Group

For more information, visit NVSAA.org.

Rainbow Plaza, west valley shopping center, sells

A joint venture between Brixton Capital and ALTO Real Estate Funds has sold Rainbow Plaza, a 259,980-square-foot shopping center in Las Vegas anchored by Albertsons and Sprouts Farmers Market to Phillips Edison &Co. for an undisclosed amount.

Encompassing 731-1049 S. Rainbow Blvd. and 6820-6846 Charleston Blvd., the center is on one of the busiest intersections in a dense, western Las Vegas suburb. Rainbow Plaza has over 60 tenants, including a Ross Dress for Less, Advance Auto Parts and Goodwill Retail Store.

Pete Bethea and Rob Ippolito from Newmark as well as Brian Sorrentino and Jennifer Ott from ROI Commercial Real Estate Inc. represented the sellers. The buyer represented itself.

Brixton owns and operates a portfolio valued in excess of $1.3 billion, representing over 10 million square feet of retail, multifamily, office and land investments across the United States and Europe.

Corcoran Global Living adds partner in Las Vegas

Corcoran Global Living has announced Emily Sherwood as an equity partner in the firm’s Las Vegas region, where she has developed a remarkable expertise in the Las Vegas luxury market for celebrities, renowned public figures, Fortune 500 executives and professional athletes.

Originally from Louisiana, she began her career in Colorado and subsequently moved to Las Vegas in 1988, opening an office for a Colorado-based homebuilder. This launched Emily’s career into the Las Vegas luxury market.

Emily’s grasp of the local market trends, transactions and developments led her, along with her daughter, Shannon, to form Sherwood Luxury Group. They sold just over $56 million in the past year. She is a Certified Luxury Home Specialist and a Million Dollar Guild member.

Emily and her husband enjoy the desert climate and having family nearby. She enjoys frequent trips to Colorado for hiking, skiing and golfing.

“Emily is a most welcome addition to our continued expansion. She exemplifies our culture and philosophy and is dedicated to providing an outstanding experience for our luxury clients,” said Michael Mahon, CEO of Corcoran Global Living. “She is making a difference in Las Vegas and beyond with her commitment to the highest level of service.”

Homie names Las Vegan to regional management

Tech-based real estate company, Homie has promoted Brad Johnson to general manager for operations in Nevada and Idaho. A Las Vegas resident for more than 15 years, Johnson has a wealth of experience in leading teams in the technology and entrepreneurial industries.

“Given his broad range of experiences and skills, Brad has been a rock for our team in shaping our growth and expansion strategy,” stated Yacob Girma, senior vice president of operations for Homie. “His contributions include building infrastructure, managing markets, improving sales processes, incubating new partnerships, and laying the foundation for future expansion. In his role as general manager for Nevada and Idaho, Brad will return to what he is truly passionate about: leading large teams across business lines to a common goal.”

Since graduating from the UNLV in 2008, Johnson has rooted himself in the Las Vegas community, working in hospitality, launching a range of companies and later transitioning into startups/technology.

Johnson’s career began at Caesars Entertainment as a front desk agent, and he quickly rose the ranks to regional director of continuous improvement. In 2013, he joined the Downtown Project as director of operations where he oversaw the development and operations of many downtown favorites such as Gold Spike, Oak &Ivy and Downtown Terrace.

In 2019, Johnson moved to Instawork, an on-demand hospitality staffing company. During his time there, he was able to merge his love for tech and hospitality, which allowed him to successfully partner local businesses with thousands of local hospitality workers.

In March of 2020, Johnson joined Homie to help this thriving real estate startup grow into new markets.

Married with three Vegas-born sons, Johnson is happiest spending his time chasing his kids around and attending as many Las Vegas Raiders and Vegas Golden Knights games as possible.