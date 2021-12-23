55°F
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: Dec. 25

December 23, 2021 - 3:05 pm
 
Brad Johnson
Brad Johnson
Emily Sherwood
Emily Sherwood
Rainbow Plaza, a 259,980-square-foot shopping center in western Las Vegas anchored by Albertson ...
Rainbow Plaza, a 259,980-square-foot shopping center in western Las Vegas anchored by Albertsons and Sprouts Farmers Market, has sold to Phillips Edison & Co. for an undisclosed amount. (Brixton Capital)

Apartment Association announces Jewel Awards

Nevada State Apartment Association announced the winners of its 14th annual Jewel Awards.

Honoring those companies and their employees who make the multifamily industry successful, the Dec. 11 event at Caesars Place recognized NVSAA members who had a transformative impact on the industry as a whole in 2021. The event featured “A Golden Night in Vegas” theme and was attended by more than 950 NVSAA members and guests.

The following are 2021 Jewel Award winners:

■ Regional Manager of the Year — Sheena Zauder, Bridge Property Management

■ Community of the Year (up to 225 units) — Vantage Lofts, Cushman &Wakefield

■ Community of the Year (226+ units) — Emerald Springs, Bridge Property Management

■ Community Manager of the Year (up to 225 units) — Mayra Gomez, Riverbend Apartments

■ Community Manager of the Year (226+ units) — Brooke Smith, Topaz Springs Apartment

■ Assistant Manager of the Year — Stacy Lindahl, Chandler Apartments

■ Leasing Consultant of the Year (up to 225 units) — Jody Arthur, Rise Apartments

■ Leasing Consultant of the Year (226+ units) — Shelby Houston, Tanger Apartments

■ Maintenance Tech of the Year (up to 225 units) — Francisco Orellana, Siena Townhomes

■ Maintenance Tech of the Year (226+ units) — Jose Morales, Sundance Village Apartments

■ Maintenance Supervisor of the Year (up to 225 units) — Marco Rodriquez, Villa Del Sol

■ Maintenance Supervisor of the Year (226+ units) — Erick Perez Velasco, Hesperian Falls

■ Best Renovated Community of the Year — West Edge, Stout Management Co.

■ Best New Community of the Year — Elysian at Tivoli, Greystar

■ Property Management Company of the Year — Bridge Property Management

■ Supplier Partner of the Year — Pye Barker Fire &Safety

■ Volunteers of the Year — Dee VanBilliard, Greystar; Rich Friesz, Amaya Roofing &Waterproofing; and Deb Blackford, Picerne Real Estate Group

For more information, visit NVSAA.org.

Rainbow Plaza, west valley shopping center, sells

A joint venture between Brixton Capital and ALTO Real Estate Funds has sold Rainbow Plaza, a 259,980-square-foot shopping center in Las Vegas anchored by Albertsons and Sprouts Farmers Market to Phillips Edison &Co. for an undisclosed amount.

Encompassing 731-1049 S. Rainbow Blvd. and 6820-6846 Charleston Blvd., the center is on one of the busiest intersections in a dense, western Las Vegas suburb. Rainbow Plaza has over 60 tenants, including a Ross Dress for Less, Advance Auto Parts and Goodwill Retail Store.

Pete Bethea and Rob Ippolito from Newmark as well as Brian Sorrentino and Jennifer Ott from ROI Commercial Real Estate Inc. represented the sellers. The buyer represented itself.

Brixton owns and operates a portfolio valued in excess of $1.3 billion, representing over 10 million square feet of retail, multifamily, office and land investments across the United States and Europe.

Corcoran Global Living adds partner in Las Vegas

Corcoran Global Living has announced Emily Sherwood as an equity partner in the firm’s Las Vegas region, where she has developed a remarkable expertise in the Las Vegas luxury market for celebrities, renowned public figures, Fortune 500 executives and professional athletes.

Originally from Louisiana, she began her career in Colorado and subsequently moved to Las Vegas in 1988, opening an office for a Colorado-based homebuilder. This launched Emily’s career into the Las Vegas luxury market.

Emily’s grasp of the local market trends, transactions and developments led her, along with her daughter, Shannon, to form Sherwood Luxury Group. They sold just over $56 million in the past year. She is a Certified Luxury Home Specialist and a Million Dollar Guild member.

Emily and her husband enjoy the desert climate and having family nearby. She enjoys frequent trips to Colorado for hiking, skiing and golfing.

“Emily is a most welcome addition to our continued expansion. She exemplifies our culture and philosophy and is dedicated to providing an outstanding experience for our luxury clients,” said Michael Mahon, CEO of Corcoran Global Living. “She is making a difference in Las Vegas and beyond with her commitment to the highest level of service.”

Homie names Las Vegan to regional management

Tech-based real estate company, Homie has promoted Brad Johnson to general manager for operations in Nevada and Idaho. A Las Vegas resident for more than 15 years, Johnson has a wealth of experience in leading teams in the technology and entrepreneurial industries.

“Given his broad range of experiences and skills, Brad has been a rock for our team in shaping our growth and expansion strategy,” stated Yacob Girma, senior vice president of operations for Homie. “His contributions include building infrastructure, managing markets, improving sales processes, incubating new partnerships, and laying the foundation for future expansion. In his role as general manager for Nevada and Idaho, Brad will return to what he is truly passionate about: leading large teams across business lines to a common goal.”

Since graduating from the UNLV in 2008, Johnson has rooted himself in the Las Vegas community, working in hospitality, launching a range of companies and later transitioning into startups/technology.

Johnson’s career began at Caesars Entertainment as a front desk agent, and he quickly rose the ranks to regional director of continuous improvement. In 2013, he joined the Downtown Project as director of operations where he oversaw the development and operations of many downtown favorites such as Gold Spike, Oak &Ivy and Downtown Terrace.

In 2019, Johnson moved to Instawork, an on-demand hospitality staffing company. During his time there, he was able to merge his love for tech and hospitality, which allowed him to successfully partner local businesses with thousands of local hospitality workers.

In March of 2020, Johnson joined Homie to help this thriving real estate startup grow into new markets.

Married with three Vegas-born sons, Johnson is happiest spending his time chasing his kids around and attending as many Las Vegas Raiders and Vegas Golden Knights games as possible.

Nadia Aziz
Three tips for finding the right mortgage
By Nadia Aziz Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

While dramatically low mortgage rates made it possible for many first-time homebuyers to purchase a home this year, rates have started to rise and experts expect they’ll increase further in 2022. Higher rates will increase monthly mortgage payments, tightening budgets for the 48 percent of Las Vegas homebuyers who have been saving for a new home for one to three years.

The annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns to Summerlin Dec. 26 through Jan. 15. (Summ ...
Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin
As is tradition, residents of the master-planned community of Summerlin are encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees once the holidays are over. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

Luxury apartment community, Jade, offering upgraded unit interior finishes and a robust residen ...
Luxury apartment complex Jade ready for residents
Jade is a 2021 construction midrise community comprised of 287 units located off the Las Vegas Strip. The community embodies luxury living, offering superior unit interior finishes and a robust resident amenity package.

This month, the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and the nonprofit it supports, HomeAi ...
SNHBA, local HomeAid appoints 2022 boards
In December, the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and HomeAid Southern Nevada collected industry associates at its annual luncheon to officiate the newest board members for the 2022 year.

Brad Spires
Brad Spires named Realtor of the Year
The statewide Nevada Realtors honored its leading members at an installation and awards event in Reno, naming Brad Spires as its Nevada Realtor of the Year and recognizing others from around the state for their continued service to their association, their profession and their communities.

Shawn Coffin
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Tri Pointe Homes has announced the launch of Altis, the official lifestyle brand for all of the company’s 55-plus age-qualified communities nationwide. With three communities already open in California, the Altis active-adult brand allows Tri Pointe to achieve premium brand recognition across different kinds of new home developments.

Woodside Homes opened Madison Square in Cadence. (Cadence)
Madison Square by Woodside Homes opens in Cadence
Woodside Homes opened its newest collection, Madison Square, in Cadence. Madison Square features single-story homes ranging from 1,776 square feet to 2,048 square feet and start in price in the upper $400,000s.

Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear, Ward 5, and Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of m ...
Howard Hughes, city, Shaquille O’Neal help make the holidays bright
In a spontaneous gesture orchestrated by legendary basketball player and Las Vegas resident Shaquille O’Neal, The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin and its urban center of Downtown Summerlin, joined The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and its partner, Icy Hot, to purchase Dell laptops for 100 youth who attended the recent unveiling of The Shaq Courts at Doolittle. Shaq’s promise came full circle on Dec. 11 when Councilman Cedric Crear, Ward 5, city of Las Vegas; and Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin, distributed the Dell laptops, sourced by HHC and its technology provider, Dell Technologies, to 100 excited kids.

This 2-acre Palm Springs estate has listed for nearly $3.5 million. It has a large pool and thr ...
Palm Springs estate lists for $3.5M
An estate in one of Palm Springs’ most exclusive communities is now on the market. Located at 80780 Vista Bonita Trail in the highly sought-after La Quinta Polo Estates gated community, the home is represented by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and has been listed for $3,499,999.

Forrest L. Barbee
Las Vegas real estate poised to end 2021 with record-breaking sales
By Forrest L. Barbee Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The 2021 Las Vegas real estate market has created the expectation of record-breaking prices every month. Total closed single-family residential sales for 2021 could potentially break an all-time record, should December produce at least 2,449 single-family residential closings.